New Proof Coin Marks the 100th Anniversary of John F. Kennedy's Birth
the 100th Anniversary ofJohn F. Kennedy's Birth
Niles, IL — January 20, 2017. The Bradford Exchange Mint is pleased to announce the release of The John F. Kennedy 100th Anniversary Legacy Gold Proof Coin. Richly plated in 24K gold, this new, limited-edition proof coin commemorates the 100th Anniversary of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy's birth on May 29, 1917.
A decorated World War II hero and U.S. Senator, Kennedy was elected the 35th President of the United States in 1960. He boldly began his term with a challenge: "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." All too soon, it ended, with his tragic assassination. Yet, President Kennedy's shining visions of freedom and a boundless future of "new frontiers" still inspire Americans — and the whole world — today.
"For many Americans, JFK set the standard for what a president should be," said Bradford Exchange Mint Director Rob Pomeroy. "While his work was left unfinished, his ideals and optimism continue to influence new generations of Americans. And a commemorative coin honoring this milestone 100th anniversary is a great way to celebrate the enduring impact of his life and legacy."
Issued in a limited edition, The John F. Kennedy 100th Anniversary Legacy Gold Proof Coin features:
Richly plated in 24K gold, the reverse of this limited-edition coin showcases an iconic JFK
portrait, the date of his birth, May 29, 1917, and a special 100th Anniversary privy mark
The obverse showcases a detailed American eagle in flight and the Stars and Stripes
38.6 mm diameter coin, offered in coveted Proof condition. A fine collectible, this coin is not legal
tender and bears no monetary face value
Each coin arrives secured in a crystal-clear capsule
The John F. Kennedy 100th Anniversary Legacy Gold Proof Coin is the first issue in an inspiring new series, The John F. Kennedy 100th Anniversary Legacy Proof Coin Collection. Strong demand is expected from coin collectors, history buffs, and anyone interested in American history and JFK. Editions are limited to 3,500 complete collections. The John F. Kennedy 100th Anniversary Legacy Gold Proof Coin can be purchased at just $39.95 (plus $4.95 shipping and service).
About The Bradford Exchange Mint: a division of The Bradford Group, The Bradford Exchange Mint is a trusted resource for genuine coins of enduring value worldwide. Partnering with some of the world's most acclaimed numismatic artists and world mints, The Bradford Exchange Mint brings innovative and collectible coins to collectors and friends at an affordable price.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.bradfordexchange.com/
Media Contact:
Walter J. Kole
Chief Numismatist
The Bradford Exchange Mint
walter.kole@
(847) 581-8066
Contact
The Bradford Exchange Mint
walter j. kole
Contact
