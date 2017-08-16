 
New Proof Tribute Honors the Memory and Lasting Legacy of The "People's Princess"

 
 
NILES, Ill. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Bradford Exchange Mint is pleased to announce the release of
The Princess Diana Legacy Proof Coin.  Magnificently plated in gleaming 24K gold, this new, limited-edition proof coin is being issued to celebrate Princess Diana's enduring legacy of love and caring as we approach the milestone 20th anniversary of her passing.

   Lady Diana Spencer's high-profile "Wedding of the Century" to Britain's Prince of Wales brought this shy, nineteen-year-old kindergarten teacher into the spotlight. Regarded as the new, modern face of the monarchy, she became an icon of fashion who graced innumerable magazine covers. Yet, she was devoted to her beloved sons and gave her heartfelt, personal support to humanitarian causes.  Nicknamed the "People's Princess," this beloved English Rose left a shining legacy of kindness and caring that still inspires us today.

   "Princess Diana set an example of compassion and service to others," said Bradford Exchange Mint Director Rob Pomeroy. "Her keen interest in people, no matter how humble their circumstances, and her belief that we have the power to change the world for the better, have made her a role model for young people everywhere.  And a commemorative coin is a great way to celebrate her remarkable life and share her enduring legacy of caring and service."

Issued in a limited edition, The Princess Diana Legacy Proof Coin features:

Richly plated in 24K gold, the reverse of this limited-edition coin showcases an iconic,  full-color image of the "People's Princess" accented by a rose gold monogram.
The obverse depicts her one-time home, Kensington Palace, with her birth date and the date of her passing.
38.6 mm diameter coin, offered in coveted Proof condition. A fine collectible, this coin is not legal tender and bears no monetary face value.
Each Proof-finish coin arrives secured in a crystal-clear capsule.

The Princess Diana Legacy Proof Coin is the first issue in an inspiring new series, The Princess Diana Legacy Proof Coin Collection. Strong demand is expected from coin collectors, history buffs, and the many admirers of the "People's Princess" worldwide. Editions are limited to 2,017 complete collections. The Princess Diana Legacy Proof Coin can be purchased at just $39.99 (plus $4.95 shipping and service per item).

About The Bradford Exchange Mint: a division of The Bradford Group,
The Bradford Exchange Mint is a trusted resource for genuine coins of enduring value worldwide. Partnering with some of the world's most acclaimed numismatic artists and world mints, The Bradford Exchange Mint brings innovative and collectible coins to collectors and friends at an affordable price.
To learn more:: Visit http://www.bradfordexchange.com/dianacoin


Media Contact:
Walter J. Kole
Chief Numismatist
The Bradford Exchange Mint
walter.kole@bgeltd.com
(847) 581-8066

