Multi-Talented Songstress Jahna Sebastian Preps the Release of her Explosive New Single 'Fearless'

-- Multi-faceted artistis making strides in the music industryNot only is she a singer, songwriter and producer she is also an engineer who arranges all of her music in her very own studio,. Ms. Sebastian takes pride in knowing she is one of a few female producers in the industry and she hopes that she can encourage other women to become producers and engineers as well.Ms. Sebastian is prepping the release of her explosive new single 'off her forthcoming full length album. Fearless is the follow up to her recently released single '.' "Fearless" was written, recorded, produced, arranged and mixed by Ms. Sebastian at her studio Multivizion Music. When asked what 'Fearless' is about Ms. Sebastian stated, "In this important historical time, this song is about having no fear to speak out, to live your life to the fullest and not under mental slavery, search the truth and to go on a journey with a like minded partner or people even if it's risky but is fully freeing and representing the truth. Holding on to comfort wouldn't save you, if you know the change is in your hands' is from the song lyrics ".Ms. Sebastian recently performed onchannel 805, her performance will be broadcasted multiple times. She performed her hit singlesremix, '' andremix. She looked amazing, her jewelry was provided by, she wore a dress bywhen she performed 'One Dayand 'Love Over Hate'. She dazzled the audience with three costume changes and had the audiences's full attention. They cheered and gave her a standing ovation after her performance.Check out a snippet of Ms. Sebastian creating "Fearless" in her studio Multvizion Music. Ms. Sebastian loves to record the process of creating music to inspire women to take more control of their craft and to show them that they can be producers as well.Ms. Sebastian is the voice for the millennials, her lyrics speaks to every day people who work hard to accomplish their dreams.Link to snippet of behind the scenes footage of the making of 'Fearless'To keep up withcheck out her social networks below:Twitter: @JahnaSebastianInstagram: @JahnaSebastianFor interviews and press inquiries please contactat kathy@klprgroup.comwho was classically trained on piano and earned her degree in "Music Business" at the age of 20 at the prestigiousis a multifaceted power house of talent. With her sultry vocals, captivating lyrics, hypnotic beats and exotic beauty she is a force to be reckon with. Not only is she an amazing singer and songwriter, she is an accomplished producer and engineer as well as the owner of a recording studio, Multivizion Music which since its inception has become the nucleus of Russian rap and grime scene in London. She has engineered and produced for many artist including the Russian rapperwho was named Discovery of the Year at the Russian GQ awards.Ms. Sebastian continues to pursue music while raising her daughter born in 2008 (whose father is American super producer) and for three years she had been mostly working behind the scenes juggling motherhood and work. After producing and engineering a few hundred songs for other artists, releasing her"Emancipation EP" in 2009 and a few other songs independently, filming three music videos and acting in three short movies, a feature film "Reversed"release in 2012 and numerous commercials, she is focusing on her solo career and upcoming projects. She has an astonishing track record of hundreds of songs including recording entire album by Oxxxymiron "Vechniy Jid" which had been rated Best Rap Album of 2011 in Russia and nominated for Russian Urban Music Awards.She has performed several shows with multi platinum UK bandone of them was on MTV on Soundchain with Zane Lowe, on the main stage Pyramid at Glastonbury Festival, which has been broadcast on BBC and millions tuned in for, another being the historic show at Victoria Park in Leicester called "Summer Solstice" with 50,000 people attending. The show was filmed and screened at cinemas and will be released on DVD soon. She also performed with Kasabian at the. The sultry songstress also had the pleasure of headlining the Baltic Summer Festival. She is currently working on her upcoming album and collaborating with other artist on their projects.is a New York - based boutique public relations, marketing and communications consulting firm catering to a broad based clientele in the worlds of entertainment, lifestyle, fashion and music. KLPR Group was founded 6 years ago by publicist and brand architect Kathy Liautaud who built her resume working with Wyclef Jean, Jerry Wonda, Rich Dollaz, BET, MTV, Angela and Vanessa Simmons and working as a freelance consultant with AKOO, Parish Nation and Triple Fat Goose and Born Fly. A seasoned and accomplished branding guru and publicist. Ms. Liautaud started her firm when she saw there was a void in the public relations, marketing and branding realm that catered to the urban market. KLPR Group offers a more personalized, innovative and cohesive brand solution.