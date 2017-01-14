News By Tag
FPRA Southwest Florida Chapter to present Image Awards that take flight
With the entry process for the FPRA Image Awards starting soon, Vicki Moreland, Southwest Florida FPRA Image Chair, and the Lee County Port Authority Communications and Marketing team will present their Airport TSA PreCheck Campaign case study, which was awarded the 2016 Dick Pope All-Florida Golden Image Award.
During the luncheon attendees will learn how the elements of this campaign transformed into an award-winning Image Awards entry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and prepare for the upcoming Image Awards season.
Attendees will not only be given information on how to enter the Image Awards, but they will also learn the importance of following Research, Analysis, Communication, and Evaluation (RACE) or Research, Planning, Implementation, and Evaluation (RPIE) when creating a public relations campaign or marketing communications plan.
The Image Awards competition is the precursor to FPRA's Golden Image Awards and provides PR practitioners an excellent platform to be recognized in their home markets for their outstanding public relations programs and tools. This year's Southwest Florida Chapter Image Awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, Apr. 13.
The cost for attending the February luncheon is $25 for members, $30 for non-members and $15 for students. Space is limited so please register early. Guests must RSVP online at fpraswfl.org. The Edison Restaurant is located at 3583 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers.
Luncheon sponsorships ranging from $250 to $500 are available. Sponsors will receive acknowledgement in news releases, complimentary event admission, table display to showcase promotional items, visibility on electronic and print marketing and more, depending on level. For more information or to become a sponsor, please contact Trish Robertson at trishrobertson@
About the Florida Public Relations Association
The Florida Public Relations Association is dedicated to developing public relations practitioners who, through ethical and standardized practices, enhance the public relations profession in Florida. For more information on the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association, visit fpraswfl.org.
