Neuroscience of Wealth and Geo-Political Risks in this London summit

The Soho Loft Conferences supports the European Family Office Winter Symposium organized by Opal Group to be held in London, United Kingdom

-- Family offices, foundations, endowments, attorneys, consultants, financial planners, estate planners, tax planners, specialists in philanthropy and asset protection, generational wealth and succession planners, trust companies, funds of funds, hedge funds, real estate managers, long-term care specialists, tax efficient portfolio managers, venture capitalists, insurance companies, private equity, family business professionals, and luxury companies will be attending this extensive symposium on February 1-2, 2017 at One Great George Street, London, United Kingdom.David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital, says, "This symposium creates a friendly venue for attendees to exchange ideas and learn from investment industry experts, family offices and high-net-worth individuals from all over the world. It is a place for meaningful connections and purposeful meetings, presentations, workshops, and discussions. If you are in London or any part of the UK, this is an opportunity you should not miss."Some of the topics that will be discussed in the symposium include CIO outlook - 2017 forecast; impact investing; innovative investment strategies; real estate investing; cyber security and geo-political risks; and neuroscience of wealth.Some of the moderators of the summit include:Markus Schuller, Founder, Managing Director, Panthera SolutionsProf. Trevor Williams, Visiting Professor, University of Derby, Member, Institute of Economic AffairsRenato Alessandro Iregui, Principal, Raire Family Office (SFO)Susanne Bregy, Managing Director, Rhodanus CapitalKeynote speakers include:Brandon Laughren, Chief Investment Officer, The Laughren Group (SFO)Daniel De Fernando, Chief Investment Officer, Wren Investment Office (MFO)Dr. Steve Keen, Professor of Economics, Kingston UniversityFilippo Runcini, Director, Velocity Classic Auto FundJonathan Dean, Portfolio Manager, AXA Investment ManagersMohammad Al Duaij, Managing Director, Alea Global Group – KuwaitSascha Klamp, Managing Director/CIO, CITE InvestmentsSimon Bloom, CEO, Simon Bloom ConsultancyTor Svensson, Chairman, CFI.COOther features of the symposium include networking tables, continental breakfast, standalone presentations, luncheon, panel discussions, one-on-one meetings and networking, and a networking cocktail reception. There will also be an open workshop focusing on Brexit breakup, especially on where to go next.TCS World Travel is the luxury sponsor of the event. The silver sponsor is Grass Lake Capital, while Alegra Capital and Macromoney are the bronze sponsors.CrowdReviews.com, Family Office Recruitment, Emerging Market Investors Association (EMIA), FocusEconomics, IntegriDATA, Preqin, SmartMoneyMatch, The Soho Loft Conferences, The Soho Loft Media Group, and Victoria Global are the media partners of the event.This conference is highly awaited and greatly expected to be informative, inspiring, thought provoking and refreshing. Managers, investors and different professionals will be sharing global investment views, strategies and products. Attendees will also have enough time to network purposely with speakers and panelists.For more details, visit:MEDIA CONTACT:THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652