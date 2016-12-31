"Getting to Carnegie" Voice Competition Finale: The Hunger Games of Classical Music

The Soho Loft Media Group supports the "Getting to Carnegie" Voice Competition at the Carnegie Hall in New York

Nearly three years ago, renowned composer, pianist, Steinway and recording artist Julian Gargiulo started this competition. He decided to invite musicians worldwide for a friendly competition and have them submit a video of their individual performances. After a successful audition, four finalists were chosen and they will battle it out this 11 January 2017, 8 pm at Carnegie Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall in New York.David Drake, LDJ Capital Chairman, will be the executive producer for this event. He says, "This is not your regular voice competition, these finalists are all very talented and passionate about their craft, as Julian is. It will definitely be an exciting and beautiful night of classical music to remember."The evening will start with classical piano performances from Julian, showcasing his original compositions and works of Debussy, Scarlatti, Bach-Siloti, and Schubert. The finalists will then each perform and premiere Julian's newly composed "Songs from the Fork". Voting will be done live by the audience. There will be an after party to conclude the night.The four finalists are:Dennis Wees, BaritoneEmily Helenbrook, SopranoMichaela Wolz, Mezzo-SopranoNathanial Olson, BaritoneThe winner will have the unique opportunity to travel to the Water Island Music Festival, and perform with Julian and internationally renowned musicians.