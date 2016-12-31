 
"Getting to Carnegie" Voice Competition Finale: The Hunger Games of Classical Music

The Soho Loft Media Group supports the "Getting to Carnegie" Voice Competition at the Carnegie Hall in New York
 
 
Julian Gargiulo (Photo Credit: 2NYC)
Julian Gargiulo (Photo Credit: 2NYC)
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Nearly three years ago, renowned composer, pianist, Steinway and recording artist Julian Gargiulo started this competition. He decided to invite musicians worldwide for a friendly competition and have them submit a video of their individual performances. After a successful audition, four finalists were chosen and they will battle it out this 11 January 2017, 8 pm at Carnegie Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall in New York.

David Drake, LDJ Capital Chairman, will be the executive producer for this event. He says, "This is not your regular voice competition, these finalists are all very talented and passionate about their craft, as Julian is. It will definitely be an exciting and beautiful night of classical music to remember."

The evening will start with classical piano performances from Julian, showcasing his original compositions and works of Debussy, Scarlatti, Bach-Siloti, and Schubert. The finalists will then each perform and premiere Julian's newly composed "Songs from the Fork". Voting will be done live by the audience. There will be an after party to conclude the night.


The four finalists are:

Dennis Wees, Baritone
Emily Helenbrook, Soprano
Michaela Wolz, Mezzo-Soprano
Nathanial Olson, Baritone

The winner will have the unique opportunity to travel to the Water Island Music Festival, and perform with Julian and internationally renowned musicians.

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit:
http://www.gettingtocarnegie.com/

Watch out for more conferences happening across the country and around the world, the next one may be in your city. To get VIP access to major conferences that intersect finance with key industries and for other exciting perks and benefits, consider the annual membership programs at www.thesoholoft.com/vipmembers. Visit www.thesoholoft.com for more information on upcoming and past events.

MEDIA CONTACT:

THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)

The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:

THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.

TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.

VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.

The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.

For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652

Contact
09175789069
david@victoriaglobal.co
End
Source:The Soho Loft Media Group
Email:***@victoriaglobal.co Email Verified
Victoria Global PRs
