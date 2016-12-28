News By Tag
Role of Politics in Public Pension Plans in this Arizona summit
The Soho Loft Conferences Supports Opal Group's Public Funds Summit to be held in Scottsdale, AZ, USA
Chairman of LDJ Capital David Drake, says, "This summit presents a unique opportunity for the public sector to learn and share ideas about public pension funds. Consultants, money managers, and professionals will also share a lot of information that attendees can use to make informed investment decisions. It is an event that can change your perception and fortunes in public pension funds."
Some of the topics to be discussed during the summit include: how investment managers can help public pension plans to ensure that their members' future is safe; how to evaluate and select investment managers; advantages and disadvantages of different investment strategies; declining pension funds returns and funding concerns; how to strike a balance between investment risks and rewards in meeting pension obligations;
This conference will solely feature panel discussion driven by dialogues, led by public pension plans and consultants. To maintain educational value of such events, only standalone speakers can use PowerPoint presentations in their talks. Other speakers can submit their PowerPoint presentations to an Opal Associate, to be added to Opal Group's Mobile App. Speakers will also be prohibited from marketing particular products or services when making their presentations.
Keynote speakers at the summit include:
Austin Khan, Chief Investment Officer, Ethika Investments, LLC
Don Stracke, Senior Consultant, NEPC, LLC
Glenn Ezard, Senior Consultant, Segal Rogerscasey
Ken Miller, State Treasurer, State of Oklahoma
Mustafa Saiyid, Senior Financial Sector Expert, IMF
Patricia Humbert, Chief Investment Officer, Arizona State Treasurer's Office
Peter Boockvar, Managing Director and Chief Market Analyst, The Lindsey Group LLC
Rick Rodgers, Vice President, Director | MPPP Plan Administrator, Innovest Portfolio Solutions LLC
Shonda K. Warner, Managing Partner, Chess Ag Full Harvest Partners LLC
This event will start with a debate focusing on pension reform. The summit will also feature a cocktail reception, breakfast, refreshment breaks, lunch, and standalone presentations.
The Lindsey Group and AGF are the executive sponsors of the event. Some of the general sponsors are RRA Companies, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc., DuPont Capital, and Brigade Capital Management. Brandes Investment Partners is the exhibitor sponsor.
Media partners of this summit include CrowdReviews.com, FocusEconomics, IntegriDATA, and SmartMoneyMatch, Victoria Global, The Soho Loft Conferences, and The Soho Loft Media Group.
This conference will focus on topics that are relevant to public pension funds and is open to people outside the public sector. Over 350 delegates are expected to attend the conference and it will be a great opportunity for people in the U.S. to understand the current environment and trends in the public pension funds sector. Attendees will also get unlimited networking opportunities.
