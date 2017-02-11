 
February 2017





Multiple SSL Certificate-Domains On Single Server Tutorial Released (NGinx / Apache)

A new tutorial has been released, detailing how to install multiple SSL certificates on a web domain. The new tutorial explains exactly how to install the SSL certificates on a number of servers, including NGinx and Apache.
 
 
SSL Multiple Domains Same Server
BROMBOROUGH, England - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- A new tutorial has been released by PCFixes.com, explaining how to install multiple SSL certificates on a single server. This has been made possible thanks to the new SNI (Server Name Identification) technology, released as part of the TLS protocol (RFC 3546). The new tutorial explains how to set up the SSL certificates correctly.

The bottom line with SSL certificates is they are all the same. Their underlying technology is consistent across the board; all of them have to abide by the specifications set down in RFC 3546, and as such you should not be confused by the various types on offer.

Fortunately, installing SSL certificates became much simpler with the help of SNI. Before,we had to use multiple IP's to host the myriad of domains on the server. Now, we just need to use a single IP and allow the SNI-enabled browser to pick out the domain required. This means we can set up a series of virtual hosts to serve the multiple SSL certificates.

The newly released tutorial by PCFixes.com explains the method required to install & set up the certificates. It explains you need to firstly need to generate the appropriate CSR codes etc, and then place the certificate on the server itself. From here, you need to create a series of virtual hosts in either NGinx or Apache, allowing you to serve your web site / application through an encrypted connection.

You can read the full tutorial from PCFixes.com here:
https://medium.com/pcfixes-com-tech-support-windows-apple...----------

