January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

e-ImageData to Showcase Lowest Cost Microfilm Scanner at ALA Midwinter Show

The ScanPro 2200 is the first microfilm scanner in the industry priced under $5,000.
 
 
HARTFORD, Wis. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- e-ImageData, the world industry leader in innovative micrographic film equipment, will showcase the ScanPro® 2200 at the ALA Midwinter show, January 20-23 in Atlanta, Ga. The 2200 is the newest and lowest cost microfilm scanner available on the market. The unit provides an affordable alternative for the budget-conscious consumer with its price tag under $5,000, while still giving users access to the superior performance of the ScanPro line.

Visit e-ImageData at booth #1356 to witness the ScanPro 2200 in action and enter a giveaway to win one. Built with the same proprietary technology as the rest of the ScanPro line, the 2200 includes features you need such as FOCUS-Lock™ which provides continual image focus even during optical zoom, a Film Selection Wizard that allows you to set up your scanner with just one click and a customizable tool bar. The 2200 provides the highest image resolution of any microfilm scanner in its class, generating an easy-to-read image. The unit can easily be upgraded to the 2200 Plus at any time for additional functionality.

"The ScanPro 2200 includes features never before seen in the micrographics industry, especially not at this price point," says Jim Westoby, president of e-ImageData. "We don't want customers to have to sacrifice functionality for price, which is why we felt the need to fill a gap in the market with this product."

As the leader in the industry, e-ImageData's ScanPro line is backed by a new three-year product warranty to confirm the company's commitment to supplying the best microfilm scanning equipment on the market.

Visit e-ImageData at booth #1356 at the ALA Midwinter to experience the ScanPro 2200 and enter to win one.

About e-Image Data

Based in Hartford, Wis and founded in 1989, e-ImageData Corporation is an international manufacturer of microfilm scanning systems. Further information about e-ImageData Corporation can be found at www.e-imagedata.com.

Media Contact
Jim Westoby
e-ImageData
jwestoby@e-imagedata.com
Source:e-ImageData
Email:***@e-imagedata.com
Posted By:***@e-imagedata.com Email Verified
