Ascensus Reaffirms Commitment to Third-Party Administrators
Firm announces enhanced services and dedicated resources for its TPA partners
TPAs have become increasingly important partners for Ascensus, as the firm's TPA sales have grown by nearly 70 percent in the past two years. The firm works with nearly 1,100 TPAs today.
Ascensus added two positions in 2016 that are dedicated to servicing TPAs: James Racine as vice president of TPA relationship management and Joseph Milano as a strategic account manager. Racine is a 30-year retirement industry veteran who is dedicated to defining and driving TPA services and support for Ascensus. Milano, who spent 21 years working as a TPA, will focus on working with Ascensus' Elite TPA (those with 25 or more plans) population.
Other new offerings made available to TPA clients in 2016 include:
-- new capabilities to automate quarterly TPA payments from plan assets,
-- updated plan administration guides,
-- online training via webinars and self-paced modules, and
-- additional plan update and transaction features.
Ascensus has created client service teams to work exclusively with TPA plans and has committed to technology enhancements—
"We've partnered with Ascensus for years, and their enhanced TPA focus allowed us to close even more sales with them in 2016," states Lee Bachu, president of United Retirement Plan Consultants. "Their enhancements are simplifying life for our consultants both in servicing and retaining plans."
"We've always valued the role that TPAs play in helping people save for the future," says Racine. "Organic sales, acquisitions, and new branded partners opening up TPA products have created a need for even more support for this channel. We're happy to make the investment in these key partnerships."
About Ascensus
Ascensus is the largest independent retirement and college savings services provider in the United States, helping over 7 million Americans save for the future. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm partners with financial institutions to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus specializes in recordkeeping, administrative, and program management services, supporting over 47,000 retirement plans and over 3.8 million 529 college savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts and is home to one of the largest ERISA consulting teams in the country. For more information about Ascensus, visit www.ascensus.com.
