FM Radio's LBI Region Report bringing local business on iTunes and Goggle Play
Southern Ocean County Chamber and WBNJ 91.9FM partnership gives local businesses and homegrown events a whole new audience whether on the air or by podcast on major platforms
The show has featured hundreds of business people over the course of the four year history. It serves a vehicle to introduce local dining, shopping, services unique events and attractions. The program's listener base consists of potential visitors, second home owners, new residents and local audiences. The 15 minute interviews provide insight to what it takes to create events, carry on traditions and operate a successful business in a shore community.
To catch the broadcast on WBNJ 91.9FM tune in each Monday at 9am and at 6pm. A Podcast is now available on iTunes and in the Goggle Play store.
For more information on the LBI Region Report Radio Show, contact the Southern Ocean County Chamber at 609 494 7211, www.visitLBIregion.com or on Facebook and Insta as Southern Ocean Chamber. Feel free to stop into visitor center at 265 West Ninth Street, Ship Bottom M-F 10am to 4pm.
Contact
Lori Pepenella
***@sochamber.com
