 
News By Tag
* Lbi Region
* Southern Ocean Chamber
* Podcast
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ship Bottom
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21201918171615

FM Radio's LBI Region Report bringing local business on iTunes and Goggle Play

Southern Ocean County Chamber and WBNJ 91.9FM partnership gives local businesses and homegrown events a whole new audience whether on the air or by podcast on major platforms
 
 
On the Air or online Southern Ocean LBI Region Report
On the Air or online Southern Ocean LBI Region Report
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - Jan. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Award winning Long Beach Island Region Report began early November 2012, to help area businesses announce when they were re-opening and to share updates with community living both inside and outside Southern Ocean County. With an estimated audience of 26,000 listeners each week, the show is produced and hosted by WBNJ General Manager William Clanton Jr. and Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce CEO,  Lori Pepenella.

The show has featured hundreds of business people over the course of the four year history. It serves a vehicle to introduce local dining, shopping, services unique events and attractions. The program's listener base consists of potential visitors, second home owners, new residents and local audiences. The 15 minute interviews provide insight to what it takes to create events, carry on traditions and operate a successful business in a shore community.

To catch the broadcast on WBNJ 91.9FM tune in each Monday at 9am and at 6pm. A Podcast is now available on iTunes and in the Goggle Play store.

For more information on the LBI Region Report Radio Show, contact the Southern Ocean County Chamber at 609 494 7211, www.visitLBIregion.com or on Facebook and Insta as Southern Ocean Chamber. Feel free to stop into visitor center at 265 West Ninth Street, Ship Bottom M-F 10am to 4pm.

Contact
Lori Pepenella
***@sochamber.com
End
Source:Southern Ocean County Chamber
Email:***@sochamber.com Email Verified
Tags:Lbi Region, Southern Ocean Chamber, Podcast
Industry:Business
Location:Ship Bottom - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share