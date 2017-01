Pinnacle Asset Management Group Purchases Foothill Ranch Office Building for $40 Million

Lee & Associates Irvine represents the buyer in the transaction

Pinnacle Asset Management Group, LLC, a private investor, has purchased a 203,749-square-foot office building located at 26632-26642-26672 Towne Centre Drive, Foothill Ranch, CA for $40 million.Ryan Swanson and Kurt Bruggeman of Lee & Associates Irvine, represented Pinnacle Asset Management Group, LLC. The seller, Equity Office/Blackstone, was represented by Ryan Gallagher, Tim Geiman and Derreck Barker of HFF.Built in 2000, the office building is 100% leased with representative tenants including Loandepot, Pepsi Co. and Arrow Electronics.