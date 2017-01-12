 
Pinnacle Asset Management Group Purchases Foothill Ranch Office Building for $40 Million

Lee & Associates Irvine represents the buyer in the transaction
 
LAKE FOREST, Calif. - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Pinnacle Asset Management Group, LLC, a private investor, has purchased a 203,749-square-foot office building located at 26632-26642-26672 Towne Centre Drive, Foothill Ranch, CA for $40 million.

         Ryan Swanson and Kurt Bruggeman of Lee & Associates Irvine, represented Pinnacle Asset Management Group, LLC. The seller, Equity Office/Blackstone, was represented by Ryan Gallagher, Tim Geiman and Derreck Barker of HFF.

         Built in 2000, the office building is 100% leased with representative tenants including  Loandepot, Pepsi Co. and Arrow Electronics.

-##-

About Lee & Associates

Celebrating more than 37 years of leadership excellence in commercial real estate, Lee & Associates is the largest broker-owned firm in North America with locations across the U.S. and  Canada including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vancouver BC, Washington and Wisconsin. With almost 900 brokers, Lee & Associates provides a wide range of specialized commercial real estate services on a local, regional, national and international level. For the latest news from Lee & Associates, visit lee-associates.com or follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/LeeAssociatesCRE), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/lee-and-associates) and Twitter. (https://twitter.com/LeeAssociatesRE)

