Pro Football Focus Extends Data Analytics Partnership With Reese's Senior Bowl
The Global Leader in American Football Performance Data To Assist Senior Bowl Staff on Data Collection and Analysis For Second Straight Year
Throughout the week of Jan 22-27, PFF will have a team of its top analysts in Mobile to breakdown player performance during Reese's Senior Bowl practices. They will be using that data as well as their data from the 2016 FBS season to create a series of unique scouting profiles on Reese's Senior Bowl players to be published on their website in the weeks leading up to NFL Draft.
"Having Pro Football Focus' analysts take a deeper look into each player's performance enhances our staff's perspective throughout the week," said Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director Phil Savage. "Their data allows us to showcase the standouts leading into the 2017 season."
"Having the opportunity to analyze the top talent in college and get an inside look at the freshmen class of the NFL is really special," said Cris Collinsworth, NFL veteran, critically acclaimed NFL analyst and owner of Pro Football Focus. "Our relationship with the Reese's Senior Bowl continues to grow each year and our team at PFF is very honored to be part in this annual event."
PFF is the only football data service that grades every NFL and FBS player – on every play of every game. They currently work with more than two-thirds of the NFL clubs, and a growing number of FBS programs as well. Their data is used extensively by the sports media industry and also serves to power PFF's own award-winning fantasy football products and website.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) is the global leader in American football performance data and insights. We help teams win football games, media win over audiences, and fans win their argument, their fantasy league and their bet. 24 of 32 NFL teams and many College football programs take advantage of PFF data, insights and analysis for opponent scouting and game planning to free agency evaluation and draft preparation. To provide this winning edge, PFF expert analysts spend over 50 hours per game capturing more than 140 data points on every single play. This level of scrutiny and detail is unparalleled and generates in-depth player grades and rankings, unique insights and predictions that can't be found anywhere else. Every Game. Every Player. Every Play. PFF is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio USA.
For more information about PFF, please visit: www.profootballfocus.com.
