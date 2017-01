New Year Opportunities At Cantera In Jurupa By Frontier Communities

A special offer is now available this month on Lot 33 Plan 3.

Cantera Plan 4

Contact

Kovach Marketing

***@kovachmarketing.com Kovach Marketing

End

--– Families looking for a new home will find no better time than now to purchase at Cantera by local hometown builder Frontier Communities. Affordably priced from the low $400,000s, the popular new home community has attractive large lots of 10,000 plus square feet and situated in a picturesque hillside setting surrounded by beautiful mountains and valleys. The large one- and two-story homes offer plenty of growing room with spacious, thoughtfully designed interiors in a choice of four plans ranging from 2,520 to 3,418 square feet, 3 to 6 bedrooms and 2.5 to 4 baths with many room options to personalize your home.A special offer applies to Lot 33 Plan 3 including last year's interest rate, priced at $454,540. The prospective home buyer who purchases the Lot 33 home in January (01/12/17 – 01/31/17) can receive a special interest rate buy down from our preferred in-house lender Frontier Communities Mortgage. The interest rate buy down will be determined after the prospective customer fills out and submits pre-qualification paper work to Frontier Communities Mortgage. Additional terms and details maybe specified by the lender."Cantera is ideal for growing families who should take advantage of today's historically low interest rates," said Mark Hicks, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Frontier Communities. "The fact that there is no homeowner association fee makes a new home at Cantera even more affordable and has excited our buyers who see a very bright future here."A total of 106 homes are planned, just steps from walking trails for active lifestyles. The community is close to all kinds of year round recreation and centrally located for easy access to mountains, beaches and entertainment centers. Jurupa Valley is home to nearby Oak Quarry Golf Course Golf and a total of ninety holes of beautiful golf at five public courses. Enjoy summer fun at The Cove Waterpark just minutes from the community. The Jurupa Mountains Discovery Center is perfect for family outings with a large outdoor facility and includes the Earth Science Museum.These beautiful homes are packed with all the amazing features you expect for today's modern lifestyles, from stylish spacious kitchens with large island and Energy Star stainless steel appliances to pampering master suites with soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Energy efficiency is enhanced by a fire sprinkler system, dual-glazed vinyl windows with Low-E glass, water saving plumbing fixtures and a RHEEM tankless water heater. All homes include front yard landscaping with automatic irrigation system.To reach Cantera, take the 60 Freeway and exit at Pyrite Street. Go north on Pyrite Street, then turn right on Granite Hill Drive and continue to Gypsum Drive and turn left and then turn right onto Beryl Way. The sales center and decorated models are open daily 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday 1 to 5 p.m. To join the interest list and for additional information, please visit www.FrontierHomes.com or call 951-202-4998.Neighborhoods by Frontier Communities span over 10 cities throughout the Inland Empire, including Chino, Ontario, Jurupa Valley, North Fontana, Montclair, Menifee, Rosamond, Moreno Valley, San Jacinto and Riverside. A local neighborhood builder with deep roots in the Inland Empire, the company has continually helped it achieve some of its many goals and high aspirations working for a rich quality of life. Their course is set so that people may realize the American Dream of home ownership with a fresh vision of a proud future, translating vision into attainable neighborhoods. People of all ages and life stages have entrusted Frontier Communities to fulfill the promise they have made to themselves - ownership of a beautiful new home in vibrant surroundings, and one they are proud to call home.