Dropsuite Signs Platform Partnership With Atomia
* Partnership allows Atomia's SMB end users to back up their data with just one click * Distinctive software partnership will target Atomia's 1.5 million SMB end users throughout Europe
This software partnership will allow any SMB logged into the Atomia platform to activate website data backup using One-Click Website Data Continuity by pressing a single red button featured prominently within the dashboard.
The Atomia Cloud Hosting Platform is one of the world's most flexible hosting and billing software solutions that provides all the administration and end-user tools for shared hosting, Virtual private server (VPS) hosting, domain and Domain Name System (DNS) providers.
Charif Elansari, Chief Executive Officer of Dropsuite, said:
"Atomia offers end users a state of the art hosting experience, which Dropsuite can now be an integral part of.
"Website data backup is one of those things that many SMBs erroneously think is already being protected. But when their website files are suddenly compromised, deleted, or lost due to human error, malware or a hack attack, a business can be severely impacted with days of downtime, lost sales, and hours of wasted time trying to restore old files — if they even have them.
"We are excited to work with Atomia to offer a super-simple way for SMBs to have a fully automated website and data file backup solution in place with just one click."
One of Atomia's first customers to roll out the new One-Click Data Continuity service is Norway-based web hosting company Serve The World, which provides services to over 10,000 SMBs.
Magnus Hult, Chief Executive Officer of Atomia, said:
"Dropsuite's data backup solution is a fantastic addition to our hosting software.
"It's a deceptively simple problem to solve, so to have an easily deployed, automated backup service in place is a great value-add to hosting companies and their customers. It is, as the saying goes, a win-win situation."
Atomia has already implemented Dropsuite's website backup product and will soon follow with Dropsuite's email backup and archiving, as well as server backup technology.
About Atomia
Sweden-based Atomia AB was founded in 2009 by a group of hosting industry veterans. The company develops hosting and billing software, providing an all-in-one solution for selling hosting services such as shared hosting, VPS hosting, DNS hosting, and more. Atomia's customers include hosting companies, telcos and ISPs all over the world.
Learn more at http://atomia.com
About Dropsuite
Dropsuite is a global cloud software platform enabling SMBs in over 100 countries to easily backup, recover and protect their digital assets. Dropsuite's network of preferred reseller partners has a combined customer reach of millions of small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. Dropsuite's products include website and database backup, email backup and archiving and file-based server backup.
Dropsuite works with some of the biggest names in website hosting and the managed services market such as Ingram Micro the the world's largest distributor of computer and technology products, GoDaddy the world's largest hosting company, Blacknight Solutions — the #1 hosting company in Ireland, GMO Internet — the #1 hosting company in Japan, HostPapa — the #1 hosting company in Canada, Singtel — the #1 telco in Singapore, and world leading domain name registrar Crazy Domains in Australia/UAE.
For more information please visit: https://dropsuite.com
