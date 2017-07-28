News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dropsuite Expands Distribution Partnership with Ingram Micro
Dropsuite's Email Backup and Archiving Solution to Better Safeguard SMB Data Now Available on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in the United States
Dropsuite's Email Backup and Archiving services, which provide end-customers comprehensive and easy-to-use solutions that protect against unexpected email data loss and, where required, adheres to data archiving compliance needs, are now available to managed service providers (MSPs), value added resellers (VARs) and IT consultants via the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in the United States. The new services are fully compatible with Microsoft Office 365 and most other email systems, enabling channel partners to increase their cross-sell potential.
Hosted and managed by Ingram Micro, Cloud Marketplace is an automated ecommerce platform that provides an end-to-end portfolio of more than 200 vetted cloud services. As a centralized ecosystem, the Cloud Marketplace allows cloud resellers, MSPs and VARs to purchase, provision, manage, and scale their business in minutes. Dropsuite's Email Backup and Archiving solutions joins the company's cloud-based website backup and monitoring service, Dropsuite Website Backup, on the Cloud Marketplace in the United States. Availability in other countries will follow soon.
"Today's solution providers are taking a more proactive approach to security and data management to avoid threats and business continuity issues for their clients," said Jason Bystrak, executive director of partner enablement, Ingram Micro Cloud. "Because Dropsuite's Email Backup and Archiving solution is compatible with the most widely used cloud service in the world, Microsoft Office 365, it presents significant revenue opportunities for resellers and is a welcome new addition to the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace."
"We are pleased that Ingram Micro recognizes the value of Dropsuite's products and look forward to building on this relationship to help even more solution provider partners meet customer data protection needs, reduce support costs and generate recurring revenue," said Ridley Ruth, COO, Dropsuite.
For more information about the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, please visit us.cloud.im/
About Ingram Micro Inc.
Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology™. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships all set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Find more at www.ingrammicro.com.
About Dropsuite
Dropsuite is a global cloud software platform enabling SMBs in over 100 countries to easily backup, recover and protect their important business information. Dropsuite's network of preferred reseller partners has a combined customer reach of millions of small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. Dropsuite's products include website and database backup, email backup and archiving and file-based server backup.
Dropsuite partners with some of the biggest global names in the hosting and IT service provider market, including GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, and Ingram Micro, the world's largest distributor of computer and technology products. Dropsuite was launched in 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore with a sales presence in the US, Europe, Japan, and Australia.
For more information, please visit http://dropsuite.com or contact:
Rod North, Managing Director,
Bourse Communications Pty Ltd
T: (03) 9510 8309, M: 0408 670 706
E: rod@boursecommunications.com.au
Jon Samsel, Head of Marketing,
Dropsuite Ltd
E: jon@dropsuite.com
Contact
Jon Samsel
Head of Marketing for Dropsuite
***@dropsuite.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse