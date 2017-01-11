 
Transport Infrastructure Boom across Queensland

 
 
Listed Under

Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Inland Rail project is set to improve the national rail network and serve the interstate freight market. A significant feature of the project is the new 1700km freight rail line which will provide a road competitive service. This will see freight delivered from Melbourne to Brisbane, via regional Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland in less than 24 hours. It is expected that reliability, pricing and availability of the rail line will be on par with or better than road works.

The Inland Rail is expected to reduce congestion on road networks by providing an enhanced link between Queensland and Southern Australia, including Adelaide and Perth. This will ensure increased resilience and greater flexibility for the existing rail network. Additionally, it will allow freight travelling from Brisbane to Melbourne to bypass the busy Sydney network.

While the Inland Rail relies on the use of existing interstate rail lines through Victoria and Southern NSW, it will also require approximately 400 km of track upgrades and approximately 600 km of new track.

The Inland Rail project will take centre stage at the 8th Annual Queensland Transport Infrastructure Conference 2017.

Mr Simon Thomas is the Programme Director for the Inland Rail Programme at the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC).

The ARTC is developing a ten year program to deliver the project, under the guidance of the Inland Rail Implementation Group.

Mr Thomas will address the Queensland Transport Infrastructure Conference on the importance of investment in the Inland Rail as strategic infrastructure for the future, providing capacity to serve the east coast freight market for the next century.

The Conference will also look at the Consolidated Land and Rail Australia (CLARA) plan which would see the creation of eight new 'smart' cities alongside a high speed rail network. CLARA Chairman Nick Clearly will examine how sustainable, smart-cities and transport infrastructure can alleviate the pressures of over-crowding that currently runs rampant in Australian cities.

Also profiled at the Conference, the Cross River Rail is the Queensland Government's highest priority infrastructure project. Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning – QLD, Cross River Rail Project Director Gavin Nicholls will present an overview of the key features and economic benefits of the plan.

An outline of planning and delivery of transport infrastructure for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games™ will be presented by Commonwealth Games, Department of Transport and Main Roads – QLD, Executive Director Grant Morris. The Conference will highlight projects in store for Games venues across the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Cairns and Townsville.

The 8th Annual Queensland Transport Infrastructure Conference 2017 (http://www.qldconference.com.au/) will take place on the 23-24th May at the Brisbane Exhibition and Convention Centre.


About Expotrade

Expotrade is a global conference and event organizer with its head office based in Melbourne, Australia. Expotrade has delivered some of the largest, most successful B2B industry conferences and events in the areas of infrastructure, major projects, sustainability, technology & architecture. For almost 10 years, our unique blend of knowledge, experience and flexibility has accomplished an array of consistently top quality events. Today, Expotrade events enjoy such a distinctive edge, they are amongst the best patronised in the calendar.

For more information, visit www.expotradeglobal.com

Media Contact
Expotrade
0395450360
***@expotrade.net.au
Source:
Email:***@expotrade.net.au
