News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Call Center Sales Pro Releases CCSP Fuzion to Empower Call Center Excellence
CCSP Fuzion data portal provides ultimate 1-stop management resource for call center supervisors and managers
CCSP Fuzion was developed by Call Center Sales Pro, a team of industry insiders who understands the importance of timely data presented in easy-to-digest methods. "Today's leading call center systems produce an array of detailed reports to help management make informed decisions. Unfortunately call center managers and supervisors must often spend too much time tracking down this information, merging it from disparate sources, and trying to make sense of it," says Janet Livingston, founder and president of Call Center Sales Pro. "In the worst case scenario, they simply ignore the data. That's why we pioneered CCSP Fuzion: to provide easily actionable information to call center management."
For example, the "total call stats" report displays operator, operator abandons, and system abandons. It presents a bar graph along with the totals. The "top accounts" report shows accounts with the most call volume, allowing management to see at a glance the key stats for those clients. Third is the "daily comparison" analysis that contrasts traffic from one week to the previous week. Other popular charts include the "traffic and labor analysis" and the "operator stats" reports.
The QA (quality assessment) portal, however, is the element that garners the most attention. It offers an efficient way to perform, review, and track agent QA evaluations.
To accomplish all this CCSP Fuzion pulls crucial call center data from various sources and delivers it in an easy-to-use, one-stop, web-based solution. This saves valuable time in accessing the data call center management needs and gives real time critical information about the health of a call center and the performance of its employees.
"Call center leaders need accurate tools that allow them to measure and manage in real time," adds Livingston. They also need to be able to look at historical metrics in order to make solid decisions on running a call center and growing the business.
Everything call center leaders need to effectively gauge agent and call center performance is included in CCSP Fuzion. CCSP Fuzion includes these built-in modules:
· Message logs
· Customized agent QA and report cards
· Agent productivity stats
· Scheduling data
· Center KPI and SLA metrics
About Call Center Sales Pro: Call Center Sales Pro was formed by Janet Livingston to help outsource call centers and telephone answering services take the pain out of growing their business. Call Center Sales Pro does this by providing sales and marketing services, as well as in helping clients maximize the value of their existing customer base.
Visit http://www.callcenter-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse