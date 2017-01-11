Realtor Diana C. Marcus Receives Five Year, Five Star Real Estate Award

Diana C. Marcus, a licensed real estate agent in New Jersey and Pennsylvania has been recognized for her excellence in real estate services through Re/Max by receiving this premier industry award.

5 Year, 5 Star Award - Diana C. Marcus

-- ~About Diana C. Marcus:Diana has over 15 years' experience in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania markets. Her listings range from $50,000.00 to well over $800,000.00.In the past 15 years Diana has received multiple awards for real estate not only in New Jersey but also in Pennsylvania. Her record is unsurpassed for service in the field of real estate excellence.About Re/Max:, short for "Real Estate Maximums," is an American international real estate company that operates through a franchise system. The company has held the number one market share in the United States and Canada since 1999, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX has more than 100,000 agents in 6,800 offices. RE/MAX operates in about 100 countries.RE/MAX University has been featured inTop 125 Organizations recognizing employee development.The RE/MAX Commercial division launched a new website in 2012 and has been recognized as a Top Real Estate Brokerage Firm by National Real Estate Investor.In 2016, RE/MAX was recognized as the top real estate franchise, for the fourth consecutive year, in the annual Franchise 500 survey by Entrepreneur magazine. The company has held the top spot for 13 out of 17 years. RE/MAX was also included as the leading real estate franchise on the Franchise Times Top 200 list for the eighth consecutive year in 2016.Diana C. Marcus contact informationLicensed in New Jersey & PennsylvaniaRe/Max House Values180 Howard blvd., ste 3Mt. Arlington, NJ 07856Cell: (973) 713-5103Office: (973) 601-1212Fax: (973) 601-1211dmarcus.remax-nj.comRe/Max Crossroads805 Seven bridge roadEast Stroudsburg, PA 18301Cell: (973) 713-5103Office: (570) 424-8850Fax: (570) 424-8852pacrossroads.com