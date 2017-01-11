 
News By Tag
* Re Max
* Real Estate
* Property
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Property
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mt. Arlington
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


Realtor Diana C. Marcus Receives Five Year, Five Star Real Estate Award

Diana C. Marcus, a licensed real estate agent in New Jersey and Pennsylvania has been recognized for her excellence in real estate services through Re/Max by receiving this premier industry award.
 
 
5 Year, 5 Star Award - Diana C. Marcus
5 Year, 5 Star Award - Diana C. Marcus
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Re Max
Real Estate
Property

Industry:
Property

Location:
Mt. Arlington - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Awards

MT. ARLINGTON, N.J. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- ~

About Diana C. Marcus:

Diana has over 15 years' experience in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania markets. Her listings range from $50,000.00 to well over $800,000.00.

In the past 15 years Diana has received multiple awards for real estate not only in New Jersey but also in Pennsylvania. Her record is unsurpassed for service in the field of real estate excellence.

About Re/Max:

RE/MAX, short for "Real Estate Maximums," is an American international real estate company that operates through a franchise system. The company has held the number one market share in the United States and Canada since 1999, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX has more than 100,000 agents in 6,800 offices. RE/MAX operates in about 100 countries.

RE/MAX University has been featured in Training Magazine's Top 125 Organizations recognizing employee development.

The RE/MAX Commercial division launched a new website in 2012 and has been recognized as a Top Real Estate Brokerage Firm by National Real Estate Investor.

In 2016, RE/MAX was recognized as the top real estate franchise, for the fourth consecutive year, in the annual Franchise 500 survey by Entrepreneur magazine. The company has held the top spot for 13 out of 17 years. RE/MAX was also included as the leading real estate franchise on the Franchise Times Top 200 list for the eighth consecutive year in 2016.

Diana C. Marcus contact information
Licensed in New Jersey & Pennsylvania

Re/Max House Values
180 Howard blvd., ste 3
Mt. Arlington, NJ 07856
Cell: (973) 713-5103
Office: (973) 601-1212
Fax: (973) 601-1211
dmarcus.remax-nj.com

Re/Max Crossroads
805 Seven bridge road
East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
Cell: (973) 713-5103
Office: (570) 424-8850
Fax: (570) 424-8852
pacrossroads.com

Contact
EA Kroll Productions
***@eakrollproductions.com
End
Source:
Email:***@eakrollproductions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
EA Kroll Productions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share