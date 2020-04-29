Trade Martin releases new recordings and signs a major promotion deal with EA Kroll Productions

Legendary B.B. King producer, Trade Martin & his recording entity, Innovation Digital Of America releases new recordings in these trying times and signs a major promotion deal with EA Kroll of EA Kroll Productions.

More about Trade Martin and his multifaceted career:

Trade is widely known for his Roulette guitar instrumental recording, "Lamer" (Gee 1960) which preceded Bobby Darin's lyrical version of the same great melody, "Beyond The Sea" and then discovering The Earls "Life Is But A Dream" (Larry Chance 1961), after forming his own ROME Record label while he was still a "teen." His many noted vocal recordings were topped by his charted single, "That Stranger Used To Be My Girl" (Coed Records, 1962) which he performed on Dick Clark's American Bandstand and enabled him to star in Alan Freed's Miami "Rock 'n Roll Review."

While a sought after New York studio guitarist & arranger working on sessions with Phil Spector, Carole King, Lieber & Stoller and all the finest N.Y. composers & producers, his expert studio guitar playing appears on cuts like, "Twist & Shout" (Isley Bros.) "Chapel Of Love" (Dixie Cups) "Cherry Cherry" (Neil Diamond) "Our Day Will Come" (Ruby & the Romantics) "Cry To Me" (Solomon Burke in Dirty Dancing 1987) "1-2-3" (Len Barry) and many more. Trade also wrote the late 60's classic, "Take Me For A Little While" which was recorded by well-known artists including (Vanilla Fudge), (Cher), (Patty LaBelle) (Dusty Springfield)(Jackie Ross) (Dave Edmunds – The Sopranos Season 4 Epi. 6) and his famous song was recently used as the basis of Kanye West's "Ghost Town" single release. (2019). Martin is well known globally for his classic 'Northern Soul' vocal recordings that include, "Work Song" "Moanin'" & "16 Tons" (RCA, 1965 & 1966) besides "She Put The Hurt On Me" (Stallion, 1968) and a number of others.

Martin is also revered for his composing, arranging & producing of major T.V. & Radio commercials, Prudential, (a CLEO award winner) & Exxon, TWA, Enjoli, Reunite, Pan Am and the list goes on & on. Trade's unique & distinctive lead vocals have been heard on various major product campaigns and Pepsi spots along with his outstanding orchestral film scoring that includes, "Made For Each Other" & "Hail."

In the 70s, Trade arranged and produced recordings for a number legendary artists including Leslie Gore, DJ Murry The K, Joey Dee and the famous folk singer, Joan Baez. In 1974, Martin discovered & first produced the B.T. Express' major hit along with their smash album, "Do It till You're Satisfied" and later that decade, after appearing in a mob movie with Frank Vincent & Vincent Pastore, composed & arranged his internationally famous anthem, "Peace to The World" that was included in Trade's Grammy Award Winning production of B.B. King's, "Live At San Quentin" album (1991).