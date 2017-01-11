News By Tag
Panda Security's Adaptive Defense 360 – Cannot Fail To Record Malware
As Adaptive Defense 360 classifies all executed processes, it cannot fail to record any malware.
"The evaluation by AV-Comparatives is a good reflection of the value of Adaptive Defense 360 to our customers," said Iratxe Vázquez, Product Manager at Panda Security. "We protect from and detect all types of known and unknown malware and zero-day security attacks (ransomware, bot networks, exploits, fileless malware, APTs, etc.), all thanks to the continuous monitoring of all processes running on our customers' devices."
The Adaptive Defense 360 solution has been endorsed as the first and only product that combines endpoint protection (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) in a single platform.
Efficacy Test
Panda Security's advanced cybersecurity solution detects and blocks malware that other protection systems don't even see. "We know that Adaptive Defense is easily one of the best solutions on the market, and we needed this to be certified by a prestigious laboratory in the world of security," said Luis Corrons, Technical Director of PandaLabs.
Adaptive Defense 360 achieved 100% detection with 99.4% active blocking in the 220 analyzed samples and 0 false positives in the independent analysis performed by the esteemed AV-Comparatives institute, which establishes this solution as the most advanced end-user cybersecurity software.
"For us it was essential that the tests were done with the utmost rigor, as we were looking for an environment that would perfectly simulate the real world and the threats to which companies are constantly exposed," says Corrons.
The Intelligent Control Platform, a Synthesis of Machine Learning and Big Data
Artificial intelligence and machine learning are booming trends this 2017, allowing companies to use data science to optimize resources and improve their productivity. Imagine the effectiveness of a cybersecurity software that combines both of these trends.
Adaptive Defense 360 is part of an intelligent cyber security platform, capable of merging contextual intelligence with defense operations.
"We continuously monitor and evaluate the behavior of everything running on our clients' machines, using Machine Learning's adaptive techniques in Big Data environments, which gives way to exponentially increasing knowledge of malware, tactics, techniques, and malicious processes, along with reliable application information, "explains Iratxe Vázquez.
Adaptive 360 is also integrated with SIEM solutions (Security Information and Event Management), which add detailed information on the activity of running applications at workstations. For those customers who do not have a SIEM, Adaptive Defense 360 incorporates its own security event management and storage system for real-time analysis of information collected with the Advanced Reporting Tool.
AV-Comparatives has seen what we can do, and they liked what they saw - http://www.av-
How about you? Have you witnessed intelligent cybersecurity in action yet?
About Panda Security
Founded in 1990, Panda Security is the world's leading provider of cloud-based security solutions. With head offices in Spain, the company has direct presence in over 80 countries, products translated into more than 23 languages and millions of customers around the world. The company's mission is to simplify complexity, creating new and improved solutions to protect users' digital lives.
For more information, visit http://www.pandasecurity.com/
