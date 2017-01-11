Appsecco, the application security company, announces merger with 3S Labs

Appsecco, has announced that it is to merge with 3S Labs in Bangalore

Contact

Lisa Donohue

***@wearestream.com Lisa Donohue

End

-- Following the successful closure of its first-stage seed funding round at the end of 2016, application security company Appsecco (http://appsecco.com/), has announced that it is to merge with 3S Labs in Bangalore to strengthen its vulnerability research and security technology offerings.3S Labs has a long history of delivering high quality information security services and the merger will help support the growing demand for Appsecco's services in this area.Appsecco co-founder, Akash Mahajan, said of the merger, "The fit and timing of this merger couldn't be better. 3S Labs are highly skilled in penetration testing and information security research, both of which are areas where we are seeing an increasing demand from our clients."3S Labs founder, Abhisek Datta, said of the merger, "I'm really excited that we're becoming part of the Appsecco story. We've admired the work they do since they launched in 2015 and are looking forward to helping Appsecco grow even more in the coming months and years."Appsecco's services cover the entire software development lifecycle, from advising on how to build and foster a culture of security within development teams and organisations, reviewing and advising on the security of applications and associated infrastructure under development, to providing rapid response and advice in the event of a security breach or incident.