Appsecco, the application security company, announces training partnership with DevSecCon
Specialist application security company Appsecco, has announced that it is launching a training partnership with DevSecCon
Initially launched in 2015, DevSecCon organises and hosts the world's only conference dedicated to DevSecOps – the practice of building security into development processes.
Kicking off later this month with bespoke in-house training packages, the partnership between leading application security specialists, Appsecco, and the world's foremost DevSecOps conference organisers will deliver practical tools and advice around how to implement security in the overall development process, from the supply chain through to the customer experience. The partnership will eventually offer a classroom format for individuals in combination with DevSecCon conferences to make the courses accessible to as many people as possible.
Appsecco co-founder, Akash Mahajan, together with Appsecco's Automation and Security Expert, Madhu Akula, will also be hosting a workshop at the next DevSecCon conference, being held in Boston on the 11th and 12th of September 2017, entitled 'Real World Security Monitoring & Automated Defence for almost free'.
Appsecco's co-founder, Gwilym Lewis, says of the agreement, "We're thrilled to be launching this partnership with DevSecCon to offer cutting-edge, industry leading security training that is firmly grounded in commercial reality. Together we will be covering the entire software development lifecycle, from advising on how to build and foster a culture of security within development teams and organisations, to reviewing and advising on the security of applications and any associated infrastructure under development."
DevSecCon founder, Francois Raynaud, adds, "The number of businesses that are looking to implement DevSecOps is growing rapidly and with it the demand for more in-depth technical knowledge and skills around continuously secure delivery. As a response, we have created the DevSecCon Academy for DevOps, Development and Security professionals who want to deep-dive into DevSecOps. We offer a selection of top-notch training courses, with Appsecco being an important core training partner."
Appsecco's training packages will be bookable through the DevSecCon Academy in combination with conference tickets or can be arranged as bespoke courses for corporate teams. Upcoming DevSecCon conferences include Boston (11-12 September 2017), London (19-20 October 2017) and Singapore (February 2018).
Organisations or individuals interested in finding out more about the training packages on offer should visit https://www.devseccon.com/
