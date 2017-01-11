Used Equipment Guide Launches The World's Largest Used Equipment Search Engine

Search 200+ used equipment sites and 1+ million listings with a single search.

Media Contact

Clint Lawing

login@ueguide.com Clint Lawing

End

-- http://usedequipmentguide.com (UEG) has officially launched a searchable database of used trucks and equipment with 1+ million pieces for sale with a market value of over $40 billion. The site aggregates data by crawling hundreds of used truck and equipment sites across the internet to allow buyers of used construction equipment, agricultural equipment, cranes, on-highway trucks, lift trucks, industrial engines, and power generation equipment the ability to search hundreds of websites in a single search.UEG has been in development for nearly two years under the leadership of the company's founder, Jeremy Balog. "No one has ever done what we've done before and now that we've done it, we understand why," explained Jeremy Balog. "The website was the easiest part to build—it was the crawler that presented significant data issues. Some sellers use CAT instead of Caterpillar, some use Deere instead of John Deere, and others are listing items such as a 'Ram Ram Van Van' and even Zambonis for sale that we have to tell a computer to do something with. It's very complex," he added.In addition to for sale listings, the website also features a robust pricing algorithm to help buyers determine the opportunity cost of buying a piece of equipment relative to other items currently for sale and labelling items as underpriced, overpriced, or fairly priced based on age and usage. Creating statistical pricing models with transparency helps bring buyers and sellers closer together on price which fulfills the company's goal of creating liquidity in the used equipment industry to spur economic and human development across the globe.About Used Equipment Guide LLC.UsedEquipmentGuide.Com (UEG) is world's largest used equipment search engine. UEG allows buyers to search hundreds of used equipment sites with over 1 million pieces for sale with a single search.