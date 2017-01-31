News By Tag
Used Equipment Guide Introduces the Market Price Calculator
The Market Price Calculator compares the age and usage of a single piece of equipment to every other piece currently listed for sale of the same model or model family. The tool is the most advanced statistical analysis of used equipment pricing that is publicly available and provides target pricing on used heavy equipment, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, cranes, on-highway trucks, lift trucks, industrial engines, and power generation equipment.
UEG currently gives buyers the ability to search over 1 million listings to determine the opportunity cost of buying a piece of equipment relative to other items currently for sale by labelling items as underpriced, overpriced, or fairly priced based on age and usage. "The Market Price Calculator gives sellers the ability to price their equipment correctly, buyers the ability to understand the opportunity cost of buying a specific item, and fleet owners and third parties the ability to better value their fleets," said the company's founder, Jeremy Balog. "Users already had the ability to click the price of a specific piece of equipment to see target pricing for a specific piece, but the Market Price Calculator allows users to use any inputs they want to harness the power of these statistical models using their own variables," he added.
The Market Price Calculator is a free tool that does not require account registration and is available at https://usedequipmentguide.com/
About Used Equipment Guide LLC
UsedEquipmentGuide.com (UEG) is world's largest used equipment search engine. UEG allows buyers to search hundreds of used equipment sites with over 1 million pieces for sale with a single search.
Page Updated Last on: Jan 31, 2017