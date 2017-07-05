News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Used Equipment Guide Publishes Market Pricing Heatmaps
Discover real-time geographic used equipment pricing trends.
The heatmaps are created by analyzing UEG's database of over 1 million pieces of used equipment and trucks list for sale across the internet. UEG has developed pricing models for over 9,000 models of heavy trucks and equipment that are applied to active for-sale listings grouped by geographic area.
"We have a lot of empirical evidence that runs contrary to conventional wisdom about market conditions."
Market heatmaps are publicly available at https://usedequipmentguide.com/
About Used Equipment Guide LLC
UsedEquipmentGuide.com (UEG) is world's largest used equipment search engine. UEG allows buyers to search hundreds of used equipment sites with over 1 million pieces for sale with a single search.
Contact
Clint Lawing
clint@ueguide.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse