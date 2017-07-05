 
Industry News





Used Equipment Guide Publishes Market Pricing Heatmaps

Discover real-time geographic used equipment pricing trends.
 
 
High Pricing
High Pricing
ASHEVILLE, N.C. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- UsedEquipmentGuide.com (UEG), the world's largest used equipment search engine, has published market pricing heatmaps for used equipment. The heatmaps give users the ability to better understand pricing trends by geographic area.

The heatmaps are created by analyzing UEG's database of over 1 million pieces of used equipment and trucks list for sale across the internet.  UEG has developed pricing models for over 9,000 models of heavy trucks and equipment that are applied to active for-sale listings grouped by geographic area.

"We have a lot of empirical evidence that runs contrary to conventional wisdom about market conditions." said the company's founder, Jeremy Balog. "For example, the oil sands of Fort McMurray is one of the most remote and expensive places in Canada.  Conventional wisdom says that construction equipment would go for a premium, but it's not true.  Overall, construction equipment for sale in Fort McMurray is fairly priced, but average prices in the nearest major city of Edmonton are very overpriced.  When it comes to power generation equipment, the exact opposite is true inflated prices in Fort McMurray and significantly lower prices in Edmonton."

Market heatmaps are publicly available at https://usedequipmentguide.com/heatmaps that feature low and high pricing for agricultural equipment, construction equipment, cranes, material handling equipment, on-highway trucks and trailers, and power generation equipment.

About Used Equipment Guide LLC

UsedEquipmentGuide.com (UEG) is world's largest used equipment search engine. UEG allows buyers to search hundreds of used equipment sites with over 1 million pieces for sale with a single search.

Contact
Clint Lawing
clint@ueguide.com
Email:***@ueguide.com Email Verified
