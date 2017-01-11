Now at Phidgets: Rotary Bearings

New set of pillow block and flange bearings with bore size ranging from 8 to 25mm

Contact

Phidgets Inc.

***@phidgets.com Phidgets Inc.

End

-- Phidgets Inc. has just released a new set of rotary bearings, further burgeoning their lineup of mechanical parts for building custom linear and rotary systems. These rotary bearings are designed to support the heavy load that is placed on a rotary shaft, to ensure that more fragile parts of the system (such as the motor) do not need to bear the brunt of the strain."We have a wide variety of new bearings now", said Support Engineer Brian Burley. "There are flange and pillow block bearings for shaft diameters ranging from 8mm to 25mm".Along with these new items, Phidgets Inc. also added a few pulleys and sprockets to their existing collection, including quarter-inch bore variants and idlers, which are designed to spin freely, allowing customers to tension up belt and chain systems without impacting the movement of their system. Lastly, they also added a set of belt clamps for 2GT and 5GT pulley systems, which enables an open belt to be mounted to a solid surface, or for a device or panel to be mounted to a closed belt.This release marks a continued dedication to expand the focus at Phidgets Inc. beyond sensors and controllers, into the realm of custom mechanical systems.For a list of the new bearings that were added, click the link below: