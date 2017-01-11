News By Tag
OSSCube Announces Global Corporate Brand Refresh and New Website Launch
The new brand identity signifies that OSSCube continues to adapt to the industry as a technology partner for its clients, partners and associates. It's new tagline '#SeamlessTomorrow' reflects OSSCube's plans for future-thinking technologies and connected solutions.
Addressing OSSCube members, CEO of the organization, Lavanya Rastogi commented, "We are moving into the next phase of growth for OSSCube. There are exciting opportunities ahead as well as challenges of the unexplored. We need to navigate these white waters and deliver on the new requirements of our clients."
The new brand identity will seek to expand the organization's online presence helping it strike better communication with its current and prospective clients. OSSCube's brand refresh is led by their focus areas across modernization, digital and other future-ready technologies.
It forms a vital part of OSSCube's growth strategy and will help the organization revolutionize digital processes through its best of breed solutions.
ABOUT US
Established in 2006, OSSCube is the digital transformation and modernization partner for global enterprise to fast growing start-ups. Our best-of-breed solutions in digital transformation, application modernization, enterprise mobility, and cloud help simplify, renovate, and future-proof businesses. OSSCube is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Visit us at http://www.osscube.com.
Appraised at CMMI Level 3 (2014), we are a three-time honoree on the Great Place to Work® list (2014-2016), a NASSCOM top 5 Great Places to Work (2015), and a two-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America list (2014 & 2015).
