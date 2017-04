OSSCube Gets Ready to Sponsor MidTech IT Summit 2017

OSSCube Sponsoring MidTech IT Summit 2017

-- OSSCube, the digital transformation and modernization partner for global Fortune 100 corporations, will be sponsoring MIDTECH Mid-Market IT Summit 2017 taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Red Rock Resort betweenThis executive-level conference for the IT industry is an event where technology experts, industry thought leaders and midmarket enterprise executives come together gain unique insights and hold open discussions.Executives from every industry get the chance to have informal interactions and one-on-one talks with solution providers and IT leaders.Key tracks during MIDTECH are: CIO Leadership & Innovation; Cloud Strategy; Data Solutions: Storage & Analytics; Security Risk Compliance; Internet of Things and 'Mobile First'; and Modernizing InfrastructureThe event is designed to provide ample opportunities to keep updated and network with industry peers and leaders. Many leading solution providers will hold targeted research meetings, share real world customer case studies and showcase strategic presentations. The panel discussions by industry thought leaders will keep the attendees informed and enlightened.Sponsoring the event, OSSCube will be there to connect with mid-level enterprise executives to help solve low efficiency, high costs of operations, poor collaboration between teams, increased time to market due to legacy IT applications and business processes.OSSCube will be showcasing its success stories of implementing Application Modernization, Enterprise Mobility, PIM/DAM, Cloud, CMS/WCM, E-Commerce and Internet of Things. Through these solutions, OSSCube can help enterprises build easy to adopt, low cost, scalable and secure solutions.OSSCube is a privately held company with locations in Houston, Texas; London, England; and Noida, India. Established in 2006, OSSCube's dedicated IT services are focused on helping midmarket, private sector organization solve their digital transformation, application modernization, cloud computing and enterprise mobility challenges. For more information, visit: http://www.osscube.com OSSCube enables enterprises to build a seamless tomorrow by solving their digital transformation, application modernization, cloud computing and enterprise mobility challenges.Hosted twice a year, MIDTECH Summit is the leading executive level conference for the IT industry in the US. For more information, visit: http://www.midtechspring.com/ the-event/index.html