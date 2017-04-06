News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
OSSCube Gets Ready to Sponsor MidTech IT Summit 2017
This executive-level conference for the IT industry is an event where technology experts, industry thought leaders and midmarket enterprise executives come together gain unique insights and hold open discussions.
Executives from every industry get the chance to have informal interactions and one-on-one talks with solution providers and IT leaders.
Key tracks during MIDTECH are: CIO Leadership & Innovation; Cloud Strategy; Data Solutions: Storage & Analytics; Security Risk Compliance; Internet of Things and 'Mobile First'; and Modernizing Infrastructure
The event is designed to provide ample opportunities to keep updated and network with industry peers and leaders. Many leading solution providers will hold targeted research meetings, share real world customer case studies and showcase strategic presentations. The panel discussions by industry thought leaders will keep the attendees informed and enlightened.
Sponsoring the event, OSSCube will be there to connect with mid-level enterprise executives to help solve low efficiency, high costs of operations, poor collaboration between teams, increased time to market due to legacy IT applications and business processes.
OSSCube will be showcasing its success stories of implementing Application Modernization, Enterprise Mobility, PIM/DAM, Cloud, CMS/WCM, E-Commerce and Internet of Things. Through these solutions, OSSCube can help enterprises build easy to adopt, low cost, scalable and secure solutions.
About OSSCube:
OSSCube is a privately held company with locations in Houston, Texas; London, England; and Noida, India. Established in 2006, OSSCube's dedicated IT services are focused on helping midmarket, private sector organization solve their digital transformation, application modernization, cloud computing and enterprise mobility challenges. For more information, visit: http://www.osscube.com
OSSCube enables enterprises to build a seamless tomorrow by solving their digital transformation, application modernization, cloud computing and enterprise mobility challenges.
About MidTech IT Summit:
Hosted twice a year, MIDTECH Summit is the leading executive level conference for the IT industry in the US. For more information, visit: http://www.midtechspring.com/
Contact
OSSCube
***@osscube.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse