dBase, LLC Announces the new dBASE™ PLUS 11.1
The *NEW* dBASE™ PLUS 11.1 increases functionality and stability!
We are very excited to be offering such a significant release within a month of dBASE™ PLUS 11. What makes dBASE™ PLUS 11.1 so great? Well a few things. First, this new release adds significant fixes all over the product:
* MAV and Crashes
* Project Explorer
* Scaling of the applications
* Reporting issues
* Menu Issues
For a complete list of all of the issues that were fixed in dBASE™ PLUS 11.1 check:
http://www.dbase.com/
If you have dBASE™ PLUS 11.0 (Trial or Full) loaded, please install the dBASE™ PLUS 11.1 version over that installation.
If you have not downloaded or worked with the new version of dBASE™ PLUS 11, do not wait, there is no better time than now to give the new product a workout.
Pricing and Availability
The price for dBASE™ PLUS 11.1 is $499 for new users and $399 to upgrade from existing dBASE™ products. The new version of dBASE™ continues to support forward compatibility features, including dBASE™, Paradox, and other data sources; the advanced runtime features; and the ability to package the product with the updated Project Manager. dBASE™
About dBASE™, LLC
dBase, LLC is changing the way people utilize data. The company's business intelligence products and data management tools quickly transform raw data into useful information, enabling organizations of any size to make more informed business decisions and be more productive. The company's flagship product, dBASE™, was the world's first widely used relational database management system and is still used by millions of software developers and others worldwide. For more information about dBase, LLC and its data management products, visit http://www.dbase.com.
Contact
Michael Rozlog
***@dbasellc.com
