News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Natasha Blasick Leading Role On Festival Circuit With Award Winning Film Notes From The New World
Natasha Blasick attends the North American premiere of the award winning film Notes From The New World in Los Angeles, CA.
The film is an adaptaion based on Fyodor Dostoyevsky's Notes From The Underground and Crime and Punishment. Director Vitaly Sumin reimagined the material in the modern day setting of Los Angeles. Natasha was tasked by Sumin to create her character's backstory in a lengthy character biography. In the final film she speaks four languages - English, Russian, Ukrainian and Spanish.
It's been said there are no small parts, only small actors. Natasha was originally cast in a smaller role. Through the rehearal process Sumin soon promoted her to the leading role of Sonia, a character whose mysterious qualities demanded a delicate, knowing protrayal. A native of Odessa, Ukraine, Natasha was steeped in the literature of Dostoyevsky, and she threw herself into the challenge.
Notes has screened in festivals including Mosow, Marbella, Greece, Ukraine and New York winning over a dozen awards. Coming in 2017 are festival screenings in Geneva, London, Russia and India.
In the summer of 2017 Natasha will be seen alongside Gerard Butler, Jeremy Piven and Jamie Foxx in All-Star Weekend, superstar Foxx's directorial debut. Natasha plays the role Natalia, a Ukranian traveler who is more than she seems upon first meeting.
Photo by Unicorn Productions.
http://www.imdb.com/
https://vimeo.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse