Martin Blasick Produces Music For Game Of Thrones: The Musical

Game Of Thrones: The Musical, a hilarious parody of the hit HBO show opens in Los Angeles with a soundtrack album produced by Martin Blasick.

Music Producer Martin Blasick Atop The Big Chair For Game Of Thrones:The Musical

End

-- The mega hit HBO show Game Of Thrones has now been immortalized in a rock opera musical parody titled Game Of Thrones: The Musical. This "unauthorized"production has just hit the boards in Los Angeles with a soundtrack produced by Martin Blasick, known for his songwriting with Matthew McConaughey, for Lindsey Lohan and music producing for Princess Diaries 2.With a cast of 14 and twelve production numbers it was a big project. But Blasick says he wasn't working in a vacuum. "I knew it was going to be a big job. But I also knew there was a great team going into it." Producers and stars Erin Stegeman Marrero and Ace Marrero had brought Blasick in previously to produce music for their Once Upon A Time: The Rock Opera, a feature film parody of ABC's series Once Upon A Time which successfully toured the country and performed live at ComiCon two years in a row."I really had a blast getting to record such rockin' tracks. In addition to all the other elements I showed off my rock guitar playing, which is a ton of fun," says Blasick "I pay homage to Brian May of Queen in a few numbers. All the musical instruments were performed by yours truly in my studio. Erin and Ace really knew what the vocal arrangements were going to be. We spent a lot of time working side by side. And I also worked long hours on my own. It's a great process when you work with good people."The show brings together two teams - Steven Christopher Parker and Steven Brandon, creators of Lost: The Musical and Erin and Ace of Once Upon A Time: Rock Opera proving the power of collaboration. Game Of Thrones: The Musical has opened to packed houses, including reps from HBO, and received positive reviews.Martin Blasick never expected to be so involved in musicals and rock operas. He says, "Having produced the music for two rock operas I'm really ready and excited to see what's next. It's like opening up a Pandora's box. I have musicals of my own I want to get produced. And I'm always ready to work with good people on great projcects."Tickets info is available at the link below: