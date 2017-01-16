News By Tag
Masquerade Ball for the Arts; Valentines Event Hosted by Chase McNary of "The Bachelorette"
Masquerade Ball to be held Feb. 11 benefiting Imagine-West Gilbert & Starshine Academy Charter Schools helping to support maintaining arts and music in the schools
This years Masquerade Ball will be held -
Date: Saturday, Feb. 11
Location: The Mint Ultra Lounge, 7373 E. Camelback Rd in Scottsdale
Time: Starting at 7PM
This event in Scottsdale is an exciting way to support students/teachers at Imagine-West Gilbert and Starshine Academy while enjoying a fun night for charity.
The Masquerade Ball will feature live music, raffles, dj, dancing, red carpet photos, silent auctions, and much more. The silent auction will feature art by world renowned artist Akiane Kramarik who was seen on Oprah and Monica Warhol. 100% of all auction items and raffle proceeds will be given to the benefiting schools.
"My family instilled one of my biggest passions in life – giving back to strengthen our communities. I strongly encourage the community to show their support", said Walt Anderson of Kool and The Gang.
The generous support from the community helps us assure success is within reach of every child we serve, putting them on the track to reaching their dreams. Some of the events community sponsors are North Valley Plastic Surgery, Desert Signs, Frost 321, Xperience Entertainment and many more.
To purchase tickets for the Masquerade Ball, please visit: https://www.mbfta.com . The event is open to the general public and tickets are limited to only the first 400 guests. The organization encourages early purchase.
Imagine-West Gilbert - http://imaginewestgilbert.org/
Starshine Academy - http://www.starshineacademy.org - StarShine Academy is a system of K-12 Charter and Private Schools recognized as transformational innovators in education: Super Schools. You can't measure Super Schools with today's measurements of a few test scores. We require the outstanding growth of a whole human being; it takes more.
The Mint Ultra Lounge - http://themintaz.com - The Mint occupies the 7,000 square foot space of a former bank, giving inspiration to its name. In a nod to its past, The Mint's centerpiece is the original vault door, while updated touches evoke a Hollywood Regency design influence. Audible pleasures progress throughout the evening with eclectic house and pop fostering energy as the night evolves. The Mint boasts the largest patio in Old Town Scottsdale; 4,500 square feet dedicated to al fresco drinking and mingling, resort-style cabanas, in addition to traditional arrangements. The Mint also features a private dining/wine room, VIP accommodations, an extensive wine list, multiple fireplaces, a luxurious 30 foot bar, a custom dynamic LED installation and a specialty champagne bar within its co-ed restroom.
