 
News By Tag
* Fundraiser
* Entertainment
* Arts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110


Masquerade Ball for the Arts; Valentines Event Hosted by Chase McNary of "The Bachelorette"

Masquerade Ball to be held Feb. 11 benefiting Imagine-West Gilbert & Starshine Academy Charter Schools helping to support maintaining arts and music in the schools
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Fundraiser
* Entertainment
* Arts

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Phoenix - Arizona - US

Subject:
* Events

PHOENIX - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Masquerade Ball For The Arts (MBFTA) based in Scottsdale, AZ announced today their annual Masquerade Ball. The Event will be hosted by Chase Brody McNary (The Bachelorette-Season 12) and Live Performance by Walt Anderson (current Singer/Song Writer/Producer) of Grammy and American Music Award winning band Kool and The Gang. The last Masquerade Ball featured Brian Krause (Actor from TV Show "Charmed"), Joe Courtney (Championship Chicago Bulls Player), The Miracles (Grammy & Rock N Rock Hall of Fame Band), Monica Warhol (Artist), and many more.

This years Masquerade Ball will be held -

Date: Saturday, Feb. 11

Location: The Mint Ultra Lounge, 7373 E. Camelback Rd in Scottsdale

Time:  Starting at 7PM

This event in Scottsdale is an exciting way to support students/teachers at Imagine-West Gilbert and Starshine Academy while enjoying a fun night for charity.

The Masquerade Ball will feature live music, raffles, dj, dancing, red carpet photos, silent auctions, and much more. The silent auction will feature art by world renowned artist Akiane Kramarik who was seen on Oprah and Monica Warhol. 100% of all auction items and raffle proceeds will be given to the benefiting schools.

"My family instilled one of my biggest passions in life – giving back to strengthen our communities. I strongly encourage the community to show their support", said Walt Anderson of Kool and The Gang.

The generous support from the community helps us assure success is within reach of every child we serve, putting them on the track to reaching their dreams. Some of the events community sponsors are North Valley Plastic Surgery, Desert Signs, Frost 321, Xperience Entertainment and many more.

To purchase tickets for the Masquerade Ball, please visit:  https://www.mbfta.com . The event is open to the general public and tickets are limited to only the first 400 guests. The organization encourages early purchase.

Email: info@mbfta.com

Social Media for the Masquerade Ball for the Arts
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/mbfta
Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/mbfta2017
Instagram - @mbfta
Hashtag for the Masquerade Ball is #mbfta2017
___________________________________

Additional Information:

Walt Anderson, Twitter - https://twitter.com/Waltonthekeys

Chase Brody McNary, Twitter - https://twitter.com/cbmcnary

Imagine-West Gilbert - http://imaginewestgilbert.org/home/ - Mission Statement - As a national family of public charter school campuses, Imagine Schools partners with parents and guardians in the education of their children by providing high quality schools that prepare students for lives of leadership, accomplishment, and exemplary character. Vision Statement - Developing Character, Enriching Minds: Imagine Schools' vision is for every student to reach his or her full potential and discover the pathways for life-long success.

Starshine Academy - http://www.starshineacademy.org - StarShine Academy is a system of K-12 Charter and Private Schools recognized as transformational innovators in education:  Super Schools. You can't measure Super Schools with today's measurements of a few test scores. We require the outstanding growth of a whole human being; it takes more.

The Mint Ultra Lounge - http://themintaz.com - The Mint occupies the 7,000 square foot space of a former bank, giving inspiration to its name. In a nod to its past, The Mint's centerpiece is the original vault door, while updated touches evoke a Hollywood Regency design influence. Audible pleasures progress throughout the evening with eclectic house and pop fostering energy as the night evolves. The Mint boasts the largest patio in Old Town Scottsdale; 4,500 square feet dedicated to al fresco drinking and mingling, resort-style cabanas, in addition to traditional arrangements. The Mint also features a private dining/wine room, VIP accommodations, an extensive wine list, multiple fireplaces, a luxurious 30 foot bar, a custom dynamic LED installation and a specialty champagne bar within its co-ed restroom.

Contact
Chronic Behavior LLC
***@chronicbehavior.com
End
Source:Masquerade Ball for the Arts
Email:***@chronicbehavior.com Email Verified
Tags:Fundraiser, Entertainment, Arts
Industry:Event
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 16, 2017
Chronic Behavior LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share