Solaira at Pavilion Park Honored with National Design Award
KTGY-Designed Solaira at Pavilion Park Wins Silver at Best In American Living Awards (BALA) for Best Senior Housing, Multifamily in National Award Competition
Solaira at Pavilion Park, located in the master planned community of Great Park Neighborhoods (GPN), is Irvine's first new affordable senior housing community in nearly 20 years. A collaboration between Related California, Riverside Charitable Corporation and GPN developer FivePoint, this 221-unit LEED Gold apartment community is complete with a 2,100-square-
"Solaira is an example of quality affordable housing designated for seniors and has more amenities than many market-rate apartment communities,"
Obitz added, "Unique to Solaira are amenities not usually found in affordable housing such as a putting green, an 80-inch screen theater with surround sound, a bocce ball court, BBQ pavilion and fire pit, piano lounges, bike sharing program, along with a state-of-the-
"While the architecture is award-winning and the amenities are abundant, this affordable senior community weaves itself into the broader master planned community ," Obitz said. "It also provides grandparents the opportunity to live near their family and their grandchildren in a very desirable, multi-cultural, master-planned neighborhood."
KTGY is also the design architect for two residential rental communities currently under construction in Irvine, Luminaira at Beacon Park and Espaira at Beacon Park. Luminaira and Espaira will be the first two affordable family communities located in Irvine's Great Park Neighborhoods. Luminaira and Espaira communities are a collaborative effort between FivePoint, Related California, Riverside Charitable Corporation and ETHIC Housing (El Toro Housing Initiative Collaboration)
About FivePoint
FivePoint owns and oversees some of the largest mixed-used projects in California, including Great Park Neighborhoods. The heart of the company's philosophy is to build sustainable communities that encourage an active lifestyle. Headquartered in Orange County, FivePoint has been involved with the planning, design and development of communities for more than 10 years.
About Related California
Related California is a fully integrated real estate firm that develops affordable and market rate multifamily and mixed-use residential properties in California. Since opening the West Coast headquarters in 1989, the company has completed more than 10,000 residences and partnered with more than 20 municipalities throughout California. Related California has successfully developed and managed a broad range of property types throughout Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles, Orange, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties. The Related California portfolio includes a pipeline of more than $3 billion in developments.
About Riverside Charitable Corporation
For 25 years, Riverside Charitable Corporation (RCC) has been a provider of affordable housing and charitable services that includes professional social and educational programs for families and the elderly. To date, RCC has helped 123 affordable communities throughout California. Their homes are created using combinations of bond financing, low-income housing tax credits and a variety of government resources.
About Great Park Neighborhoods
Great Park Neighborhoods is a master planned community located adjacent to the Orange County Great Park in the heart of Orange County, California, in the City of Irvine.The multi-generation neighborhoods include a variety of residential choices with features that encourage neighborhoods to connect with each other and with nature. Great Park Neighborhoods is ultimately envisioned to include an innovative blend of "main street" retail, office, commercial and educational uses. Walking and biking trails are incorporated into the neighborhoods and will connect to open space, future neighborhoods, the Orange County Great Park and to the larger Irvine and Orange County Bikeway systems.
About KTGY Architecture + Planning
Celebrating 25 years, KTGY Architecture + Planning is an international award-winning full-service architecture and planning firm delivering innovation, artistry and attention to detail across multiple offices and studios, ensuring that clients and communities get the best the firm has to offer no matter the building type or location. KTGY's architects and planners combine big picture opportunities, leading-edge sustainable practices and impeccable design standards to help create developments of enduring value. KTGY serves clients worldwide from offices located in Chicago, Denver, Irvine, Los Angeles, Oakland, Pune and Tysons. Call 888.456.KTGY or visit www.ktgy.com
