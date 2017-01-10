Country(s)
How to Talk to Kids about Inauguration News
My Mouth is a Volcano! - Julia's My Mouth is a Volcano! was intended to teach children the rules of polite conversations, yet it recently landed on Red, White, and Rude: Picture Books to Help Politicians Behave Better on the Campaign Trail by www.readbrightly.com, a Penguin Random House Company. My Mouth Is A Volcano takes an empathetic approach to the habit of interrupting and teaches children a witty technique to capture their rambunctious thoughts and words for expression at an appropriate time.
The Judgmental Flower - Julia's latest book is very timely and helps parents and teachers talk to children about racism and prejudice. The Judgmental Flower may be Julia's most important one yet in developing skills in getting along with others. With constant headlines of police shootings, hate crimes, terrorism and a very unusual Presidential election, this book is needed for kids AND adults. We all need to examine our core values and stand up for what is right and respectful of all. Children are not born judgemental or prejudiced. They learn it. The Judgemental Flower offers a great opportunity to teach and model emotional intelligence skills and responses through characters (flowers) that children can identify with.
Bully Beans - Bully B.E.A.N.S. is a fun story that teaches people of all ages to become proactive when it comes to bullying. This book can help children AND adults understand why bullying happens and what they can do to stop it. Finally, a bullying book that speaks to the bystander! The companion activity book offers teachers, parents and students "hands on" activities that explore the dynamics of bullying and teach them how to prevent it from happening. Through discussion questions and exercises, you'll be able to help your students fully understand and identify the three parties involved in bullying: the bully, the target and the bystander.
With over 2 million books in print in various languages and on several continents, Julia Cook's successful strategy is "Read a Book, Teach a Child a Life Lesson." Her books have won multiple accolades, including several AEP Distinguished Achievement Awards, Mom's Choice Awards and National Parenting Seals of Approval. Her gift is the ability to translate important adult, behavioral and mental health information into kid language.
Julia is a former teacher and counselor who has authored over 70 books published by the CDC, Boys Town Press and the National Center for Youth Issues. Topics include time management, anger management, disasters, anxiety, depression, video game and cell phone addiction, stranger danger, good hygiene, even Boogers - yes, nose boogers!
Cook's books have been endorsed by EAGALA, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Chidhelp, Darkness to Light, USA Volleyball, the Alaska Department of Education, the CDC and the list goes on. Julia's books have been featured in Parents magazine, The New Yorker, The Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Fatherly.com, and CNN's Headline News. For more information, go to www.juliacookonline.com.
