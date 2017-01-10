News By Tag
Data integration is the new strategic priority for recruiters and HR teams, claims cut-e
The benefits of connecting systems such as an Applicant Tracking System and a video interviewing system - so that decision-relevant information about candidates gathers automatically in one place - have transformed data integration into a key strategic aspiration for today's organisations. Once individuals are hired, their data can also be integrated into an HR information system and a talent management platform, to provide predictive talent analytics and success metrics.
"Integration makes the application process simpler and smoother, as candidates can seamlessly and confidentially be 'moved' between different systems as needed, for example to undertake their assessments,"
cut-e has proactively undertaken 200 systems integration projects for clients worldwide - including Allianz, BAE Systems, Daimler-Benz, Deloitte, KPMG, Lidl, O2 and Standard Life - and the company has been included in hundreds more by its integration partners.
cut-e's assessments integrate with over 30 different recruitment, HR and talent systems across 70 countries, provided by multinational partners - such as Amris, Lumesse, Oracle Taleo and SAP SuccessFactors - as well as local partners such as Rexx Systems in Germany. For example, cut-e and Rexx Systems help the City of Frankfurt to recruit 450 apprentices each year, across 62 departments, and to analyse and interpret the resultant data.
cut-e and Oracle Taleo help Dubai-based airline flydubai process 300,000 applications - with 2.5 million job views - across 110 countries, for 800 jobs each year. Nils Hamsa, Senior Manager of Recruitment at flydubai said: "Our applicants are all potential customers so we wanted to create an automated process that provides a friendly, easy experience for candidates. We've connected our different psychometric assessments and video interviewing tools and made them easy to deploy through a single sign-in. The insights we've gained from integrating our candidate data have helped us not only to recruit the right people and to understand our talent better but also to make recruitment a revenue contributor in the business, not a cost centre."
Over the past two years, cut-e has been managing a sophisticated global integration for Credit Suisse, the multinational financial services company. cut-e has helped recruiters at Credit Suisse to more easily set up new recruitment projects, by identifying and pre-allocating specific assessments for 50 different job types.
"We can specify a new role and automatically see the best tests to use, and we can also create interview guides that dynamically generate relevant and probing questions for each candidate, based on their assessment results," said Andreas Melcher, Head of Assessment and Selection at Credit Suisse. "Now we're working on talent analytics that will enable us to combine pre-hire assessment and post-hire performance data to enrich our approach with predictive evidence, and demonstrate the advantage of using gender equal assessment tools. Our partnership with cut-e has been invaluable and we've benefited from their psychometric and data experience as well as their skills in the technical and operational aspects of integration."
Dr Achim Preuss added: "We conduct 12 million assessments each year, in 40 languages, and 70% of these come through integration projects. We started cut-e in 2002 with a policy that we would always adapt our modules to suit the workflows of our clients. That's embedded into our DNA. We don't ask clients to change their workflow to suit us. We've become adept at managing complex data integrations and we've seen how the results help organisations to recruit the right people, provide a seamless candidate experience and improve the way they manage their talent."
Background notes: Founded in 2002, cut-e (pronounced 'cute') provides ability, personality, motivation, values, creativity and integrity assessments in 70 countries and 40 languages.
