New motorsport centre leads the field with the latest LED lighting
At DPR Motorsport's new specialist service centre at Redhill in Surrey, LED lighting manufacturer Earlsmann designed and installed intelligent sensor-controlled lighting that delivers constant light levels and supports an energy-efficient facility.
LED lighting complements state-of-the-
DPR Motorsport refurbished an existing building to provide a new service centre for Caterham road cars to supplement the at-circuit services it provides to its track and race customers. The new workshop provides a clean and efficient working environment and features an entirely new roof that includes translucent panels to maximise the use of natural light. Throughout the refurbishment, DPR focused on creating a cutting-edge but low-cost operating environment. It therefore required high-performance lighting that delivered constant light levels while achieving impressive energy savings.
Designing lighting to meet latest industry best practice
Earlsmann undertook full photometric modelling to ensure the correct lighting levels in line with the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers' (CIBSE) guidelines. This activity identified that Earlsmann's Portsmouth unit, with its non-corrosive fittings and robust polycarbonate housing suitable for tough environments, was the right product to provide uniform lighting to the required 300 lux levels. The Portsmouth LEDs include emergency functionality and pre-set lighting levels to support safe and ergonomic working.
Using intelligent sensors to maximise efficiency savings
Earlsmann worked closely with DPR to design bespoke Portsmouth units that include daylight harvesting sensors, which adapt lighting in response to changing ambient light conditions, and motion sensors that ensure lighting automatically switches off when it is not needed. As the units are controlled to provide constant light levels, luminaires are only at full brightness when needed – contributing to an overall reduction in energy use of 75% and maximising the projected life of each unit, cutting the cost of maintenance and replacement. Earlsmann appointed its proven partner NCS Technology, which is based in Maidstone, Kent, to install the lighting.
Earlsmann – your experienced partner in creating total lighting solutions
Earlsmann has many years' experience in the LED marketplace and manufactures lighting units at its factory in the UK, producing high-quality, reliable products underpinned by a full five-year warranty. The company provides a comprehensive range of lighting solutions to suit every interior and exterior application. Find out more about Earlsmann's commercial lighting products at http://www.earlsmann.co.uk call 08456 434 740 or email sales@earlsmann.co.uk.
