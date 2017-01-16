 
News By Tag
* Led Lighting
* Sensor-controlled Lighting
* Portsmouth LEDs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Maidstone
  Kent
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110

New motorsport centre leads the field with the latest LED lighting

At DPR Motorsport's new specialist service centre at Redhill in Surrey, LED lighting manufacturer Earlsmann designed and installed intelligent sensor-controlled lighting that delivers constant light levels and supports an energy-efficient facility.
 
 
Bright, uniform LED lighting at DPR’s specialist workshop
Bright, uniform LED lighting at DPR’s specialist workshop
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Led Lighting
Sensor-controlled Lighting
Portsmouth LEDs

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Maidstone - Kent - England

MAIDSTONE, England - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- LED lighting is ideal for automotive service centres and workshops as it provides a bright working environment and significant cost savings over conventional lighting. At DPR Motorsport's new specialist service centre at Redhill in Surrey, LED manufacturer Earlsmann has designed and installed intelligent sensor-controlled lighting that delivers constant light levels and supports an energy-efficient facility.

LED lighting complements state-of-the-art facilities

DPR Motorsport refurbished an existing building to provide a new service centre for Caterham road cars to supplement the at-circuit services it provides to its track and race customers. The new workshop provides a clean and efficient working environment and features an entirely new roof that includes translucent panels to maximise the use of natural light. Throughout the refurbishment, DPR focused on creating a cutting-edge but low-cost operating environment. It therefore required high-performance lighting that delivered constant light levels while achieving impressive energy savings.

Designing lighting to meet latest industry best practice

Earlsmann undertook full photometric modelling to ensure the correct lighting levels in line with the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers' (CIBSE) guidelines. This activity identified that Earlsmann's Portsmouth unit, with its non-corrosive fittings and robust polycarbonate housing suitable for tough environments, was the right product to provide uniform lighting to the required 300 lux levels. The Portsmouth LEDs include emergency functionality and pre-set lighting levels to support safe and ergonomic working.

Using intelligent sensors to maximise efficiency savings

Earlsmann worked closely with DPR to design bespoke Portsmouth units that include daylight harvesting sensors, which adapt lighting in response to changing ambient light conditions, and motion sensors that ensure lighting automatically switches off when it is not needed. As the units are controlled to provide constant light levels, luminaires are only at full brightness when needed – contributing to an overall reduction in energy use of 75% and maximising the projected life of each unit, cutting the cost of maintenance and replacement. Earlsmann appointed its proven partner NCS Technology, which is based in Maidstone, Kent, to install the lighting.

Earlsmann – your experienced partner in creating total lighting solutions

Earlsmann has many years' experience in the LED marketplace and manufactures lighting units at its factory in the UK, producing high-quality, reliable products underpinned by a full five-year warranty. The company provides a comprehensive range of lighting solutions to suit every interior and exterior application. Find out more about Earlsmann's commercial lighting products at http://www.earlsmann.co.uk call 08456 434 740 or email sales@earlsmann.co.uk.

Contact
Simon Thornton, Earlsmann Lighting
08456 434 740
***@earlsmann.co.uk
End
Source:DPR Motorsport
Email:***@earlsmann.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Led Lighting, Sensor-controlled Lighting, Portsmouth LEDs
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Maidstone - Kent - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 16, 2017
Earlsmann Lighting Limited PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share