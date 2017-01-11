 
Industry Veteran John Orton Joins Intalytics

 
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Intalytics is pleased to announce that John Orton has joined the organization as Director of Client Services.  In this role, Mr. Orton will work directly with Intalytics clients in the development and implementation of customized sales forecasting models and predictive analytics solutions.

"We are very fortunate to have John join our firm," said Dave Huntoon, CEO of Intalytics. "John has considerable consulting and in-house experience working with retail and restaurant operators. In addition to his research background, John will bring considerable real estate development knowledge to his clients, helping to bridge the research and real estate disciplines.  In fact, John was the recipient of our first-ever SiteIntel system deployment while serving as Director of Real Estate Research at Advance Auto Parts.  Both our company and our clients look forward to benefiting from his expertise."

"The depth and breadth of experience that Intalytics brings to clients across the spectrum of industry is unparalleled," says Mr. Orton.  "I am excited to join the growing team at Intalytics, and look forward to establishing long-term partnerships with clients while unlocking the full potential that our solutions can bring to their decision-making processes."

Mr. Orton possesses over 30 years of experience in location analytics, real estate research, and real estate development.  Prior to joining Intalytics, he served in both market planning and real estate functions with Advance Auto Parts, as well as holding a number of senior leadership roles with firms including Thompson Associates and Canada Post.

Mr. Orton received a Bachelor of Applied Arts degree in Geography from Ryerson University, majoring in Retail Analytics.

About Intalytics

Intalytics (http://intalytics.com) provides world-class predictive analytics tools, technologies, and consulting to restaurants, retailers, financial institutions, healthcare providers, service organizations, and private equity firms that are seeking location-centric insights.  Founded in 2007 by four leading practitioners in the field of predictive analytics, Intalytics leverages cutting edge modeling techniques, third-party datasets, and web-based analytical tools to deliver innovative, accurate and actionable real estate and marketing solutions.

