Industry Veteran John Orton Joins Intalytics
"We are very fortunate to have John join our firm," said Dave Huntoon, CEO of Intalytics. "John has considerable consulting and in-house experience working with retail and restaurant operators. In addition to his research background, John will bring considerable real estate development knowledge to his clients, helping to bridge the research and real estate disciplines. In fact, John was the recipient of our first-ever SiteIntel system deployment while serving as Director of Real Estate Research at Advance Auto Parts. Both our company and our clients look forward to benefiting from his expertise."
"The depth and breadth of experience that Intalytics brings to clients across the spectrum of industry is unparalleled,"
Mr. Orton possesses over 30 years of experience in location analytics, real estate research, and real estate development. Prior to joining Intalytics, he served in both market planning and real estate functions with Advance Auto Parts, as well as holding a number of senior leadership roles with firms including Thompson Associates and Canada Post.
Mr. Orton received a Bachelor of Applied Arts degree in Geography from Ryerson University, majoring in Retail Analytics.
About Intalytics
Intalytics (http://intalytics.com) provides world-class predictive analytics tools, technologies, and consulting to restaurants, retailers, financial institutions, healthcare providers, service organizations, and private equity firms that are seeking location-centric insights. Founded in 2007 by four leading practitioners in the field of predictive analytics, Intalytics leverages cutting edge modeling techniques, third-party datasets, and web-based analytical tools to deliver innovative, accurate and actionable real estate and marketing solutions.
