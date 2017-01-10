News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Luna Grill Taps Intalytics for New Location Data Analytics
Luna Grill is on a strategic growth path, expanding to more than 30 units since its founding in 2004, with another 18 locations already in the pipeline for 2017 and a recently announced $30M financing deal.
"As we continue to identify new opportunities to grow the Luna Grill footprint in both existing and new markets, now is the time to incorporate Intalytics' expertise into our expansion strategy," said Greg Thorburn, vice president of real estate at Luna Grill. "Intalytics brings two critical capabilities to the table; development of a custom predictive model tailored to our business, combined with deployment within their SiteIntel application for our ongoing use, that really helps answer the 'where' question when it comes to making the smartest decisions when planning our locations," Thorburn added.
"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Luna Grill," said Bob Buckner, principal of Intalytics. "With the significant growth that Luna Grill is experiencing, our industry leading real estate analytics and applications will play an integral role informing their approach to market planning and site selection moving forward. Powered by a proprietary forecast model deployed within our SiteIntel platform, Luna Grill will possess the analytical foundation upon which fact-based decisions can be made in the years ahead," said Buckner.
Intalytics will develop a forecasting model for Luna Grill that will assist in prioritizing new unit deployment opportunities. This model will also be deployed within SiteIntel, Intalytics' proprietary speed of thought analytics platform, enabling Luna Grill to generate on-demand insights moving forward.
Luna Grill offers wholesome Mediterranean cuisine such as signature kabob plates, gourmet salads, appetizers, wraps, desserts, craft beer and wine in a contemporary setting. The majority of menu items, marinades and dressings are made from scratch every day and each meal is made fresh to order. A cross between a fast casual and full service sit-down restaurant, Luna Grill combines the best of both worlds and has created the concept of "Luxe Casual."
About Luna Grill:
Owned by Luna Grill Restaurants LLC, Luna Grill is headquartered in San Diego, California with locations throughout Southern California and the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area.
Founded in 2004, Luna Grill proudly offers authentic, cooked fresh to order Mediterranean cuisine such as kabobs, falafel, salads, hummus, wraps, desserts and wine in a fast casual setting. Kabobs are marinated from scratch and skewered fresh each day with antibiotic- and hormone-free meat choices. Learn more and view the menu at www.LunaGrill.com.
About Intalytics
Intalytics (http://intalytics.com) provides world-class predictive analytics tools, technologies, and consulting to restaurants, retailers, financial institutions, healthcare providers, service organizations, and private equity firms that are seeking location-centric insights. Founded in 2007 by four leading practitioners in the field of predictive analytics, Intalytics leverages cutting edge modeling techniques, third-party datasets, and web-based analytical tools to deliver innovative, accurate and actionable real estate and marketing solutions.
Contact
Matt Montgomery
***@intalytics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse