Industry News





January 2017
Accelerated Management Program Offered by Sandler® Training in Raleigh

The Accelerated Management Track offered Sales Matters, an authorized Sandler Training Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, offers four tracks; Developing A-Players, Improving Sales Team Performance, Hiring & Retaining Top Talent, and Virtual Learning.
 
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Jan. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Classes designed to fit individual learning needs

Sandler Training® by Sales Matters, Inc., the authorized Sandler Training Center serving the Raleigh, North Carolina area, is offering Sandler Management Solutions as an Accelerated Management Track designed to fit the schedules and learning needs of busy professionals. The program is based on the proven management methodologies of Sandler Training, a global training provider.

"Existing and emerging management professionals carry a full schedule and often have immediate development needs. We have created a program to accommodate both," explains Susan Sykes, President of Sales Matters. "By offering four-tracks, which are offered throughout the year, the student can choose to schedule all tracks at once, or, select the track where improvement is most needed."

The Accelerated Management Track offers four tracks; Developing A-Players, Improving Sales Team Performance, Hiring & Retaining Top Talent, and Virtual Learning. Tracks One and Two are held over seven alternating weeks. Track Three is a single day class. The fourth Track consists of monthly instructor-led, virtual streaming classes along with access to Sandler Online consisting of videos and exercises available on-demand.

For more information about Sandler Management Solutions, visit http://www.salesmatters.sandler.com/Accelerated-Managemen... or contact Susan Sykes at susan.sykes@sandler.com, or 919-615-2136.

About Sandler Training® – Sales Matters, Inc.

Sandler Training® by Sales Matters, Inc., is the authorized Sandler Training Center serving the Raleigh, North Carolina area. The Sandler Training methodology is designed to create lasting "performance improvements" through innovative sales, management, and leadership training, consulting, and coaching. Initial and advanced strategies enable people, over time, to develop the attitudes and behaviors necessary to reach the highest level of success. Entrepreneur Magazine has ranked Sandler Training as the Number One Professional Development and Training Company nine times. Sandler Training – Sales Matters, Inc. is owned by Susan Sykes.

Contact
Susan Sykes
919-615-2136
susan.sykes@sandler.com
Source:Sales Matters
Click to Share