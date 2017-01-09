News By Tag
Accelerated Management Program Offered by Sandler® Training in Raleigh
The Accelerated Management Track offered Sales Matters, an authorized Sandler Training Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, offers four tracks; Developing A-Players, Improving Sales Team Performance, Hiring & Retaining Top Talent, and Virtual Learning.
Sandler Training® by Sales Matters, Inc., the authorized Sandler Training Center serving the Raleigh, North Carolina area, is offering Sandler Management Solutions as an Accelerated Management Track designed to fit the schedules and learning needs of busy professionals. The program is based on the proven management methodologies of Sandler Training, a global training provider.
"Existing and emerging management professionals carry a full schedule and often have immediate development needs. We have created a program to accommodate both," explains Susan Sykes, President of Sales Matters. "By offering four-tracks, which are offered throughout the year, the student can choose to schedule all tracks at once, or, select the track where improvement is most needed."
The Accelerated Management Track offers four tracks; Developing A-Players, Improving Sales Team Performance, Hiring & Retaining Top Talent, and Virtual Learning. Tracks One and Two are held over seven alternating weeks. Track Three is a single day class. The fourth Track consists of monthly instructor-led, virtual streaming classes along with access to Sandler Online consisting of videos and exercises available on-demand.
For more information about Sandler Management Solutions, visit http://www.salesmatters.sandler.com/
About Sandler Training® – Sales Matters, Inc.
Sandler Training® by Sales Matters, Inc., is the authorized Sandler Training Center serving the Raleigh, North Carolina area. The Sandler Training methodology is designed to create lasting "performance improvements"
Contact
Susan Sykes
919-615-2136
susan.sykes@
