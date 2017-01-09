H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Qassimi & Mr. Faisal Al Nuaimi from The Ajman Tourism

As a token of appreciation, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Qassimi, Chairman & CE, MANAFA LLC, and Vice Chairman, HMH – Hospitality

-- As a token of appreciation, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Qassimi, Chairman & CE, MANAFA LLC, and Vice Chairman, HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings, presented a special trophy to the Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) for its outstanding support to The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair 2017. The trophy was presented to Mr. Faisal Al Nuaimi, General Manager of Ajman Tourism Development Department, during the official inauguration of the exhibition on the 11of January.Also on the occasion, and to recognize efforts made by exhibitors in support of the wedding sector, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Qassimi, together with Mr. Faisal Al Nuaimi, General Manager of Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD), presented five awards to the top exhibitors at 'The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair 2017'. The theme for this year's show was 'Inspire' and the winners were nominated based on the most creative presentations and concepts.Presenting the trophies, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Qassimi, said: "These awards are an acknowledgement of the participants' hard-work and serve as a stimulus for companies to come up with innovative ideas. By celebrating creativity, our objective is to enable firms of all sizes to compare themselves to and learn from the best to evolve and ultimately succeed in exceeding their customers' expectations."Elaborating further on the objective behind the awards, Mr. Faisal Al Nuaimi, said, "We are truly grateful to The Ajman Palace Hotel for having taken this initiative. The Wedding industry is huge and we have seen remarkable local talent that needs to be appreciated and encouraged to facilitate growth. Through these awards our aim is to celebrate exceptional standards and initiatives as well as innovative ideas presented during 'The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair 2017'."• Designer of the Year: Received by Fashion Designer Mr Walid Atallah• Excellence in Service: Ajman Bank. Received by Ms Mariam Al Shorafa, Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing for Ajman Bank• Luxury Interiors: 2XL Furniture & Home Décor. Received by Mr. Amit Yadav, Marketing Manager for 2XL Furniture & Home Décor.• Best Khosha Design: Al Ameerat Wedding. Received by Mr Ahmad Mohammed, Managing Director Al Ameerat Wedding• Outstanding community initiative and meticulous organization of the Wedding Fair: The Ajman Palace Hotel. Received by Mr Ferghal Purcell COO for HMH.Being the largest and most luxurious hotel bridal fair in the Northern Emirates 'The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair' offered a unique opportunity for wedding vendors to meet buyers and conduct business under one roof. Building up on the success of last year, over 60 leading brands, vendors, fashion designers and wedding planners, specialized in catering to luxury weddings, participated in the exclusive event.