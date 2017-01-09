News By Tag
Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Celebrates with its Partners and SPG Pro Members
Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel recently held its Annual Appreciation event to celebrate with its partners and SPG Pro members
Mrs. Iva Trifonov, General Manager of Sheraton Amman Al Nabil welcomed the invitees at Dushara Grand Ballroom where the cocktail reception took place, followed by a welcoming speech by Ms. Maysoun Kayyali, Area Director of Sales and Marketing - Levant & Qatar, thanking the corporations and SPG Pro members for their support, in addition to highlighting Year 2016 achievements and the coming year developments.
Ms. Kayyali commented by saying: "Starwood International group is now a member of Marriott International Inc., the world's biggest Hotels group that includes 30 brands across the world. In 2017, four new properties will join our group including; Al Manara Hotel By The Luxury Collection, St. Regis Amman Hotel, W Amman Hotel and The Westin Saraya Aqaba, to have the presence of 9 distinguished properties in total across Jordan, so our clients will have various options to enjoy our unique and different services".
During the event, the invitees enjoyed live entertaining performance by the singer Galyna Pryklonska.
