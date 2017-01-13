News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
'Good to Great' is January Selection for Meet Constance Business Book Club
Meet Constance Book Club announces its January selection '"Good To Great" by Jim Collins
According to Jim Collins, 'Good' is the enemy of 'Great', and this is one of the key reasons why so little of what we do actually becomes great. We don't have great schools principally because we have good schools. We don't have great government, principally because we have good government. Few people attain great lives, in large part because it is just so easy to settle for a good life.
Chapter 1 outlines the framework of the Jim Collins' concepts and provides a preview of what's to come in the rest of the book. Jim Collins explains that business transformation can be broken into 3 broad stages: disciplined people, disciplined thought, and disciplined action. Within these 3 stages are two key concepts shown in the framework below.
https://youtu.be/
Through the Club, you will learn how to apply the principles in this book in ways that will help you reach your next million whole: MIND, BODY, & SOUL"
Join the club! Start 2017 making your business the BEST it can be! Purchase your book here - https://www.meetconstance.com/
ABOUT MEET CONSTANCE
It is said that a PhD student will read 32 books in order to earn their PhD. In order to be successful in business, you have to master Your Why, Your Clients, Your Employees and Your Cash. Over the course of the next few months, we are going to start the process of earning PhDs in these four areas. We will do this by reading a book every two weeks. Sign up to the Book Club TODAY! Visit https://www.meetconstance.com/
Contact
Gina Smith
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 13, 2017