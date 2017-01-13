 
News By Tag
* Meet Constance Book Club
* Good to Great
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rancho Cucamonga
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987


'Good to Great' is January Selection for Meet Constance Business Book Club

Meet Constance Book Club announces its January selection '"Good To Great" by Jim Collins
 
 
Good to Great - Meet Constance Book Club Jan. Selection
Good to Great - Meet Constance Book Club Jan. Selection
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Meet Constance Book Club
Good to Great

Industry:
Business

Location:
Rancho Cucamonga - California - US

Subject:
Events

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Meet Constance Book Club has chosen 'Good to Great' by Jim Collins, the number one best seller which examines why some companies and leaders make the leap to superior results.

According to Jim Collins, 'Good' is the enemy of 'Great', and this is one of the key reasons why so little of what we do actually becomes great. We don't have great schools principally because we have good schools. We don't have great government, principally because we have good government. Few people attain great lives, in large part because it is just so easy to settle for a good life.

Chapter 1 outlines the framework of the Jim Collins' concepts and provides a preview of what's to come in the rest of the book. Jim Collins explains that business transformation can be broken into 3 broad stages: disciplined people, disciplined thought, and disciplined action. Within these 3 stages are two key concepts shown in the framework below.

https://youtu.be/Yk7bzZjOXaM



Through the Club, you will learn how to apply the principles in this book in ways that will help you reach your next million whole: MIND, BODY, & SOUL"

Join the club! Start 2017 making your business the BEST it can be!  Purchase your book here - https://www.meetconstance.com/

ABOUT MEET CONSTANCE

It is said that a PhD student will read 32 books in order to earn their PhD. In order to be successful in business, you have to master Your Why, Your Clients, Your Employees and Your Cash. Over the course of the next few months, we are going to start the process of earning PhDs in these four areas. We will do this by reading a book every two weeks. Sign up to the Book Club TODAY! Visit https://www.meetconstance.com/

Contact
Gina Smith
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Meet Constance
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 13, 2017
SPMG Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share