Computer Business Solutions, Inc. Named 2017 Calyptix Premier Partner
The Calyptix Premier Partner award honors Computer Business Solutions, Inc. for its success in accelerating growth in network security services for small and medium business in the Mid-Atlantic region, and its commitment to superior IT support and services for its customers.
"We are honored to be recognized as a Calyptix Premier Partner. We expect our relationship to continue as we find new and exciting ways to help Mid-Atlantic businesses to protect their networks and systems," said Dan Patch of Computer Business Solutions, Inc.
"Small business owners have a lot at stake in today's digital world. Key parts of their business – like payment systems, payroll, and workstations – all reside on the network and are under threat like never before. Our partnership with Calyptix enables us to protect and manage these vital assets for our customers, giving them the peace of mind and flexibility they need to grow and succeed. The need for this type of service grows stronger every day," said Patch.
"Computer Business Solutions, Inc. is a partner in the truest sense of the word. We work together not only to protect their customers, but we also support each other's growth and service offerings. At Calyptix, we value the feedback we get from companies like Computer Business Solutions, Inc., and they know they can call our support team any time they need to solve a firewall problem fast. It's a rewarding relationship and we're excited to make this recognition as a token of our gratitude," said Ben Yarbrough, CEO, Calyptix Security Corp.
About Computer Business Solutions, Inc.
About Calyptix Security
Calyptix Security (http://www.calyptix.com) is dedicated to helping small and medium-size businesses secure their networks so they can raise profits, protect investments, and control technology. The company's flagship solution, AccessEnforcer UTM Firewall, makes it easy to protect SMB networks so companies can forget about network security and focus on winning.
