 
News By Tag
* Network Security
* Small Business
* UTM Firewalls
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ashland
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987


Computer Business Solutions, Inc. Named 2017 Calyptix Premier Partner

 
 
Calyptix Premier Partner 2017
Calyptix Premier Partner 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Network Security
Small Business
UTM Firewalls

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Ashland - Virginia - US

Subject:
Awards

ASHLAND, Va. - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Computer Business Solutions, Inc., a provider of network and information technology services today announced it has been recognized by Calyptix Security Corp. as a 2017 Premier Partner.

The Calyptix Premier Partner award honors Computer Business Solutions, Inc. for its success in accelerating growth in network security services for small and medium business in the Mid-Atlantic region, and its commitment to superior IT support and services for its customers.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Calyptix Premier Partner. We expect our relationship to continue as we find new and exciting ways to help Mid-Atlantic businesses to protect their networks and systems," said Dan Patch of Computer Business Solutions, Inc.

"Small business owners have a lot at stake in today's digital world. Key parts of their business – like payment systems, payroll, and workstations – all reside on the network and are under threat like never before. Our partnership with Calyptix enables us to protect and manage these vital assets for our customers, giving them the peace of mind and flexibility they need to grow and succeed. The need for this type of service grows stronger every day," said Patch.

"Computer Business Solutions, Inc. is a partner in the truest sense of the word. We work together not only to protect their customers, but we also support each other's growth and service offerings. At Calyptix, we value the feedback we get from companies like Computer Business Solutions, Inc., and they know they can call our support team any time they need to solve a firewall problem fast. It's a rewarding relationship and we're excited to make this recognition as a token of our gratitude," said Ben Yarbrough, CEO, Calyptix Security Corp.

About Computer Business Solutions, Inc.

Computer Business Solutions, Inc. (http://computer-business.com/) is an organization of computer professionals with over 30 years of on-the-job-experience. Our capabilities are unparalleled. We deliver strategic solutions that will help you achieve real business success. CBSi consultants work with you to develop solutions to fit your business, your people, and your vision.

About Calyptix Security

Calyptix Security (http://www.calyptix.com) is dedicated to helping small and medium-size businesses secure their networks so they can raise profits, protect investments, and control technology. The company's flagship solution, AccessEnforcer UTM Firewall, makes it easy to protect SMB networks so companies can forget about network security and focus on winning.

Contact
Computer Business Solutions, Inc.
***@computer-business.com
End
Source:Computer Business Solutions, Inc.
Email:***@computer-business.com
Tags:Network Security, Small Business, UTM Firewalls
Industry:Technology
Location:Ashland - Virginia - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Calyptix PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share