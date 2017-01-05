 
Maven Group named 2017 Calyptix New Partner of the Year

 
 
Calyptix New Partner of the Year
Calyptix New Partner of the Year
 
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Maven Group, a provider of network and information technology services in West Michigan, today announced it has been recognized as the Calyptix Security 2017 New Partner of the Year.

The Calyptix New Partner of the Year award honors one IT service provider who began working with Calyptix within the last year and who demonstrates outstanding success in accelerating growth and adoption of network security services for small and medium businesses in their region.

Maven Group signed on with Calyptix in September and rapidly became one of the firewall vendor's fastest growing reseller partners.

"We are honored to be recognized as the Calyptix's New Partner of the Year. This not only demonstrates the strength of the relationship we have fostered with Calyptix, but it is also characteristic of the relationships we have forged with all our solution providers and vendors. The result is an exceptional level of service that we pass onto our customers," said John Dubinsky, Owner, Maven Group.

"More small business owners are recognizing that the threats posed by cyberattacks and malware are enough to put them out of business. Network security is an essential part of the many IT services we provide, and Calyptix gives us the tools we need to protect our customers with a simple and effective solution. We look forward to continuing that relationship and giving our business customers the security and protection they need," said Dubinsky.

"We could not be happier to honor Maven Group as our New Partner of the Year for 2017. The knowledge and skill they lend to solve the IT challenges of small businesses is exceptional. When combined with the powerful network security services from Calyptix, both companies deliver tremendous value to one another and most importantly to Maven's customers," said Ben Yarbrough, CEO, Calyptix Security.

About Maven Group
Maven Group (https://mavengroup.net) is a "total solution" for information technology needs in the West Michigan area. Founded in 1995, Maven delivers high caliber computer and technology services for small offices and businesses across industries. With more than 20 years of experience in business IT, and more than 65 years of combined technical expertise, Maven can handle all of your technology needs.


About Calyptix Security

Calyptix Security(https://calyptix.com) is dedicated to helping small and medium-size businesses secure their networks so they can raise profits, protect investments, and control technology. The company's flagship solution, AccessEnforcer UTM Firewall, makes it easy to protect SMB networks so companies can forget about network security and focus on winning.

Contact
John Dubinsky
***@mavengroup.net
End
Source:Maven Group
Email:***@mavengroup.net Email Verified
