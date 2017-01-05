News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Computer Professionals On-Site named 2017 Calyptix Partner of the Year
The Calyptix Partner of the Year award honors one IT service provider from the thousands of Calyptix resellers who during the last year demonstrated outstanding success in accelerating the growth and adoption of network security services for small and medium businesses.
"We gladly receive the award for Calyptix Partner of the Year and recognize the tremendous value our companies realize through the continuing partnership. Our relationship stands out from the many we have with other technology vendors for its level of flexibility and commitment to quality service. The strength of that relationship directly translates into superior service for our small business customers," said Bob Sight, Owner, Computer Professionals On-Site.
"The demand for network security services is growing as hackers and malware continue to attack small businesses. The security solution provided by Calyptix enables us to protect our customers from these threats while maintaining compliance with industry regulations like HIPAA and PCI DSS. Strengthening this partnership and continuing to protect our customers are goals we look forward to achieving," said Sight.
"Computer Professionals On-Site has shown an unwavering commitment to protecting customers from cyber threats, and we could not be happier to honor that commitment by naming them our Partner of the Year for 2017. The in-house expertise at Computer Professionals On-Site for solving the IT challenges at small and medium businesses, combined with the powerful network security services from Calyptix, deliver tremendous value to both companies and especially to the small businesses they serve," said Ben Yarbrough, CEO, Calyptix Security.
About Computer Professionals On-Site
Computer Professionals On-Site (http://cponsite.com) offers IT support and consulting services to professionals and growing businesses throughout Southeast Michigan. Since 1995, our comprehensive suite of IT services has helped our customers install and expand their networks, as well as maintain the performance and reliability of systems already in place. With more than 20 years of experience at your disposal, we help you make the right IT decisions the first time.
About Calyptix Security
Calyptix Security (https://calyptix.com) is dedicated to helping small and medium-size businesses secure their networks so they can raise profits, protect investments, and control technology. The company's flagship solution, AccessEnforcer UTM Firewall, makes it easy to protect SMB networks so companies can forget about network security and focus on winning.
Contact
Bob Sight
***@cponsite.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse