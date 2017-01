AssociationREADY Sponsoring 2017 CAI Law Seminar

AssociationREADY will be showcasing their services at the CAI Law Seminar at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Collections

• Software

• Attorneys Industry:

• Software Location:

• Lawrenceville - Georgia - US

Contact

John Sexton

***@associationready.com John Sexton

End

-- AssociationREADY (www.AssociationREADY.com), a web services company based in Lawrenceville, GA., will be participating at the 2017 CAI Law Seminar in Las Vegas, NV. The CAI (Community Associations Institute) Law Seminar is brought to you by the College of Community Association Lawyers (CCAL). The program is developed each year as part of CCAL's commitment to advancing the knowledge and practice of community association law and provides a unique learning opportunity to discuss emerging trends and legislative issues important to the practice of community association law.This year's event is being held at the Aria Resort & Casino January 18 – 21 and attendees will be able to see more than 50 speakers, choose from nearly 20+ different educational courses, and network with other industry leaders. This seminar is a one-of-a-kind event exploring trends and practices in association law for attorneys, management professionals, and other industry leaders.This year's featured keynote is Dave Barry. Barry is widely known as a former internationally syndicated columnist and best-selling humorist. In 1988, he won the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary and since then, his column has appeared in more than 500 newspapers worldwide.David Christy, Chief Executive Office of AssociationREADY, will be the representative attending the three day seminar to network with industry individuals.ReadyCOLLECT's use of technology helps law firms and attorneys consolidate, organize, and streamline the collections & covenant violation process. ReadyCOLLECT is eager to help get your firm to the top - we have developed a powerful online system that is proven, reliable and easy to use and surprisingly affordable.As an event sponsor, AssociationREADY will have a table top booth to greet seminar attendees and speak with them throughout the event. Visitors can also register to enter into our prize giveaway. For more information please visit: http://www.associationready.com