3 Things Your Didn't Know About Brandana By Concept2Commerce

 
 
DUBLIN, Ireland - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Concept2Commerce has released 3  facts about its 12 in 1 multifunctional headwear 'Brandana', now available at Amazon UK, which fans and consumers within the headwear space should find particularly interesting.

The 3 interesting facts includes how:

The idea for creating Brandana came about after studying what people needs for their head and hair protection that can be used everyday.

Concept2Commerce did something different compared to other businesses by letting people test and give feedback about theBrandana.

Concept2Commerce got it's start when founder Heather noticed a growing need for headbands, head masks, pony tails and other head accessories. A lot of people would have to carry additonal bags to carry all their headbands and scarves making it very hard to travel to work or to an event. With no prior experience in the Headwear world, Heather decided to go ahead and start in 2011.

Heather is quoted saying: "We like to do things to connect with our consumers and customers. Things like send out emails and ask for their feedback, and releasing these little factoids even after Brandana hits the market are what make all the difference."

Brandana has been live for 10 years. To find out more, it's possible to visit https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B00OTT66X8

For more facts and further information about Concept2Commerce, this can be discovered at https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/aag/main?ie=UTF8&asin=&isAmazonFulfilled=1&isCBA=&marketplaceID=A1F83G8C2ARO7P&orderID=&protocol=current&seller=AVHL0X26MMQZU&sshmPath=
Source:Concept2Commerce
Email:***@concept2commerce.com Email Verified
Tags:Bandana, Headband, Head Wear
Industry:Fashion
Location:Dublin - Dublin - Ireland
