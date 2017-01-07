 
XMPro IoT Is Certified as Powered by SAP HANA®

 
 
XMPro IoT Is Certified as Powered by SAP HANA®
XMPro IoT Is Certified as Powered by SAP HANA®
 
DALLAS - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- XMPro, a global provider of software and services for Industrial IoT, today announced that XMPro IoT 1.0 has achieved SAP certification as powered by the SAP HANA® platform.

The SAP® Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that XMPro IoT 1.0 is powered by SAP HANA. SAP HANA is revolutionizing the speed of data processing for reporting, analytics and computational tasks.

"We are excited to kick off the new year by announcing that XMPro IoT is now certified as powered by SAP HANA," said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO at XMPro. "Customers can now use SAP HANA as the database layer for their XMPro industrial IoT applications. By leveraging the unique in-memory capabilities of SAP HANA, XMPro IoT 1.0 can process large volumes of industrial IoT data at high speeds."

XMPro provides a visual, model-based approach to creating industrial IoT applications. This enables subject matter experts to create, prototype and deploy real-time IoT applications for a range of different use cases with little or no coding.

Aligning with SAP's 'run simple' principle, XMPro customers can integrate to SAP HANA using pre-configured connectors. These connectors make it easy to monitor SAP HANA tables for new records, read and display data for context and write data to SAP databases.

About XMPro

Founded in 2009, XMPro has a proven track record of helping organizations improve operational excellence, reduce risk and increase asset utilization through its Agile IoT Application Suite and Business Process Management products. In 2015, XMPro joined the Industrial Internet Consortium to collaborate with innovative organizations from around the globe. And as a member of the SAP Startup Focus program, XMPro works closely with SAP to deliver groundbreaking IoT solutions to customers.

###

SAP, SAP HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Contact
Kirsten Schwarzer
***@xmpro.com
End
Source:XMPro
Email:***@xmpro.com Email Verified
XMPro Inc. PRs
