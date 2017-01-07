News By Tag
XMPro IoT Is Certified as Powered by SAP HANA®
The SAP® Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that XMPro IoT 1.0 is powered by SAP HANA. SAP HANA is revolutionizing the speed of data processing for reporting, analytics and computational tasks.
"We are excited to kick off the new year by announcing that XMPro IoT is now certified as powered by SAP HANA," said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO at XMPro. "Customers can now use SAP HANA as the database layer for their XMPro industrial IoT applications. By leveraging the unique in-memory capabilities of SAP HANA, XMPro IoT 1.0 can process large volumes of industrial IoT data at high speeds."
XMPro provides a visual, model-based approach to creating industrial IoT applications. This enables subject matter experts to create, prototype and deploy real-time IoT applications for a range of different use cases with little or no coding.
Aligning with SAP's 'run simple' principle, XMPro customers can integrate to SAP HANA using pre-configured connectors. These connectors make it easy to monitor SAP HANA tables for new records, read and display data for context and write data to SAP databases.
About XMPro
Founded in 2009, XMPro has a proven track record of helping organizations improve operational excellence, reduce risk and increase asset utilization through its Agile IoT Application Suite and Business Process Management products. In 2015, XMPro joined the Industrial Internet Consortium to collaborate with innovative organizations from around the globe. And as a member of the SAP Startup Focus program, XMPro works closely with SAP to deliver groundbreaking IoT solutions to customers.
