Aqua Therapy Tubs helps Seniors in Arizona to age in place with walk in tubs
Bathroom Safety - Home Modifications and Walk in Tubs. Aqua Therapy Tubs serves Arizona Seniors to help with bathroom safety for the New Year
Aqua Therapy Tubs is proud to be one of the selected companies to show and tell how they help many seniors and others in Arizona. They will be allowing thousands to look and see the difference of their quality work with walk in tubs, home modifications, bathroom safety products and much more.
The best place that you can meet them directly is at the Maricopa County Home Show in Phoenix coming up on January 13 to January 15th. For more information and a full list of activities during the show visit -
http://maricopacountyhomeshows.com/
The reason we attend this show is because we can always have new ways and technology features that benefit the senior community and we want to help keep the area residents informed of the best and safest way to keep the bathroom safe. Since we have served hundreds of families with walk in tubs and bathroom modifications the local community agree's that having a local approved contractor and company that has a heart to help seniors, veterans and families with special needs - Call a company you can trust – Aqua Therapy Tubs
Arizona walk in tubs and Bathroom safety is what we do best!
Other reasons families need help is when a family member has declining health or a family has special needs. Your health is a big issue and so this year we are offering special discounts to be made available at the home show in Phoenix.
Aqua Therapy Tubs is proud of the fact that the team is made up of local licensed professionals that specialize in walk-in tubs and accessible bathing as well as helping Veterans with special discounts and grant opportunities.
About Aqua Therapy Tubs – We specializes in walk in tubs, home and bathroom modifications and bathroom safety. Free quote and in home consultation. BBB (A) Rated Company - Great Prices – Ask about our Home Show Specials. Registered Contractor with a quality team that makes a difference in the lives of seniors – One Bathroom at a time
Visit us at - http://www.aquatherapytubs.com
Financing Available - Call today (602) 774-0406
Contact
Aqua Therapy Tubs
***@aquatherapytubs.com
