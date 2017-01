Aqua Therapy Tubs helps Seniors in Arizona to age in place with walk in tubs

Bathroom Safety - Home Modifications and Walk in Tubs. Aqua Therapy Tubs serves Arizona Seniors to help with bathroom safety for the New Year

Contact

Aqua Therapy Tubs

***@aquatherapytubs.com Aqua Therapy Tubs

End

-- While many people resolve to make small changes in the New Year such as healthier habits for eating, now is the time to look at the Big picture regarding home and bathroom modifications.Aqua Therapy Tubs is proud to be one of the selected companies to show and tell how they help many seniors and others in Arizona. They will be allowing thousands to look and see the difference of their quality work with walk in tubs, home modifications, bathroom safety products and much more.The best place that you can meet them directly is at the Maricopa County Home Show in Phoenix coming up on January 13 to January 15. For more information and a full list of activities during the show visit -http://maricopacountyhomeshows.com/attend/The reason we attend this show is because we can always have new ways and technology features that benefit the senior community and we want to help keep the area residents informed of the best and safest way to keep the bathroom safe. Since we have served hundreds of families withthe local community agree's that having a local approved contractor and company that has a heart to help seniors, veterans and families with special needs -Other reasons families need help is when a family member has declining health or a family has special needs. Your health is a big issue and so this year we are offering special discounts to be made available at the home show in Phoenix.We specializes in walk in tubs, home and bathroom modifications and bathroom safety. Free quote and in home consultation. BBB (A) Rated Company - Great Prices – Ask about our Home Show Specials. Registered Contractor with a quality team that makes a difference in the lives of seniors – One Bathroom at a timeVisit us at -Financing Available - Call today (602) 774-0406 ( tel:(602)%20774- 0406